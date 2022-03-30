Kendall receives Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Longview City Council member Ruth Kendall received a Certificate of Municipal Leadership this month from the Association of Washington Cities.
The AWC recognizes local elected officials for accomplishing training in the responsibilities of elected officials, public sector resource management, community planning and effective local leadership. Kendall completed 30 hours of training credits to earn the certificate.
Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis presented Kendall with the certificate during the March 24 City Council meeting.