Kelso's public works supervisor retiring after 22 years leading the department

Kelso Public Works Superintendent Randy Johnson is retiring at the end of June after nearly 27 years working for the city.

Since July 2000, Johnson has led the city's public works division, which oversees the streets, traffic and water systems in Kelso. The city held a retirement open house for Johnson at Kelso City Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

"Kelso’s been a family that I will be sorry to leave," Johnson said.

Johnson worked at the Reynolds Metals cable plant in Longview before it shut down in 1992. After the plant closed, Johnson went back to college to get a degree in civil engineering and was quickly offered a job with the city of Kelso.

Johnson said that the responses to the city's natural disasters stood out in his memory. Johnson was working for the city's engineering crew during the Aldercrest slide in 1998, which destroyed or damaged dozens of Kelso homes. During his time in charge the city worked through a reservoir roof collapse, minor flooding, emergency road repairs and storm damage.

"You never know when the phone rings what may be happening out there, an emergency or something else. You have a plan but have to be able to change on a minute’s notice," Johnson said.

City Manager Andy Hamilton said Kelso has multiple employees who, like Johnson, have been with the city for more than 20 years. He said that Johnson's determination and experience were helpful when the city had a new problem come up.

"He knows the city's past, what points might be weak and what was fixed in the past. When things break he has the ability to properly get things together," Hamilton said.

After retiring, Johnson said he wants to spend time with his wife and travel.

Utilities Manager Devin Mackin will be stepping in as the interim lead for the public works department. Hamilton said that Kelso city staff are working to post the job opening.

