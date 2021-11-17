Kelso votes to not change property tax level in 2022

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander and other councilors spoke about their interest in adapting stricter rules of decorum going forward, potentially in line with the requirements for other city employees.

"I think that something we need to discuss is different than a code of conduct," Alexander said. "The way we are seen by the citizens is very important as well."

Kelso's City Council rules and procedures were last amended in 2014. The council ultimately voted to table the discussion until the next meeting.

A motion to appoint a new member to the Kelso Housing Authority board also was tabled over concerns that nobody on the board actually lived in Kelso. The council held off on approving the new commissioner in order for a Housing Authority member to talk about the issue at the next council meeting.

Tuesday night's meeting ended with several council members thanking Richard McCaine for serving on the City Council for the last year. Because McCaine was appointed to fill a vacant council seat and not elected, his term ends immediately after the November election results are certified, making Tuesday his final meeting as part of the council.

"I'd like to express my appreciation to the rest of the council for appointing me to serve," McCaine said. "I hope your faith and trust in me has been validated."

Jim Hill will be sworn in to McCaine's seat during the next council meeting on Dec. 7. Brian Wood, Mike Karnofski and Kim Lefebvre will be sworn in during the first council meeting in January.

