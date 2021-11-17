Kelso votes to not change property tax level in 2022

Kelso residents will see no increase in the city's property taxes next year.
The Kelso City Council voted Tuesday night to enact no increase in the city-assessed property taxes for 2022. In a separate vote, the council retained the ability to bank an unused 1% tax increase to potentially use to increase city funds down the line.
Having no increase in property taxes keeps the overall general levy for the city at $1.6 million for the second year in a row. City residents will pay around $1.32 in annual taxes for every $1,000 in assessed home value.
The banked increase would allow the city to possibly increase property taxes by more than the 1% per year generally allowed by state law. Finance director Brian Butterfield told the council cities generally wouldn't consider using that banked amount until next year's property tax votes.
Council members voted 6-1 in favor of the property tax rate and 5-2 in favor of banking the tax increase. Jeffrey McAllister voted against both of the measures and Lisa Alexander joined him in voting against the banked taxes.
Earlier in the meeting, the council discussed amending the rules of ethics for council members. City manager Andy Hamilton said several council members asked for a discussion about updating rules of conduct and the code of ethics.
Alexander and other councilors spoke about their interest in adapting stricter rules of decorum going forward, potentially in line with the requirements for other city employees.
"I think that something we need to discuss is different than a code of conduct," Alexander said. "The way we are seen by the citizens is very important as well."
Kelso's City Council rules and procedures were last amended in 2014. The council ultimately voted to table the discussion until the next meeting.
A motion to appoint a new member to the Kelso Housing Authority board also was tabled over concerns that nobody on the board actually lived in Kelso. The council held off on approving the new commissioner in order for a Housing Authority member to talk about the issue at the next council meeting.
Tuesday night's meeting ended with several council members thanking Richard McCaine for serving on the City Council for the last year. Because McCaine was appointed to fill a vacant council seat and not elected, his term ends immediately after the November election results are certified, making Tuesday his final meeting as part of the council.
"I'd like to express my appreciation to the rest of the council for appointing me to serve," McCaine said. "I hope your faith and trust in me has been validated."
Jim Hill will be sworn in to McCaine's seat during the next council meeting on Dec. 7. Brian Wood, Mike Karnofski and Kim Lefebvre will be sworn in during the first council meeting in January.