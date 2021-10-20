Kelso takes first review of proposed property tax increase

The Kelso City Council is considering whether to enact a property tax increase heading into next year.

The Tuesday night City Council meeting at Tam O'Shanter Park included a public hearing to review revenue sources for the 2022 budget. Finance Director Brian Butterfield recommended the council consider a 1% property tax increase as one method to address rising costs on the city's next budget.

No action about the tax proposal was taken by the City Council after the hearing.

The increase would apply to the portion of the current property taxes provided directly to Kelso, which is about 14% of the overall property taxes paid by city residents. If Kelso pursued the increase, Butterfield said the change would amount to $3.67 in more annual taxes on a property worth $250,000.

Butterfield said the tax increase would bring in roughly $16,000 for the city annually. The increase is not nearly enough to cover all of the additions to Kelso's 2022 budget, but he said it was a necessary change after the council chose not to raise taxes last year.

"Last year this would have also been $16,000. We essentially lose that amount every year that we don't take this up," Butterfield said.