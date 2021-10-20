Kelso takes first review of proposed property tax increase

The Kelso City Council is considering whether to enact a property tax increase heading into next year.
The Tuesday night City Council meeting at Tam O'Shanter Park included a public hearing to review revenue sources for the 2022 budget. Finance Director Brian Butterfield recommended the council consider a 1% property tax increase as one method to address rising costs on the city's next budget.
No action about the tax proposal was taken by the City Council after the hearing.
The increase would apply to the portion of the current property taxes provided directly to Kelso, which is about 14% of the overall property taxes paid by city residents. If Kelso pursued the increase, Butterfield said the change would amount to $3.67 in more annual taxes on a property worth $250,000.
Butterfield said the tax increase would bring in roughly $16,000 for the city annually. The increase is not nearly enough to cover all of the additions to Kelso's 2022 budget, but he said it was a necessary change after the council chose not to raise taxes last year.
"Last year this would have also been $16,000. We essentially lose that amount every year that we don't take this up," Butterfield said.
Some of the costs Kelso will need to account for on next year's budget include the recently approved addition of body cameras for the Kelso Police Department, salary for a planning manager and increasing maintenance costs for the Catlin Rotary Spray Park. The first year of the body-camera program will cost the city $52,700 in 2022 and nearly double that amount each year going forward.
The handful of public comments made about the revenue proposal tended to oppose the property tax increase. Two residents said the taxes likely would hurt homeowners more than it benefitted the city.
Other council actions
The City Council approved a request to vacate a right of way near the intersection of North 10th and North Seventh avenues. The right of way was purchased by a developer looking to build three duplexes in Kelso, who will use the land to meet stormwater drainage requirements for the new buildings.
Tuesday's meeting also served as the City Council's formal introduction to K9 Blue, the German shepherd who became the Kelso Police Department's first police dog at the beginning of this year. Officer Sarah Brent, Blue's handler, used the space available in the pavilion to show a live demonstration of the dog's drug-sniffing ability to the council and members of the public.
This meeting could be the last time the Kelso City Council meets outdoors this year. City Manager Andy Hamilton told the council the city is prepared to launch a hybrid format for future council meetings. The online format would allow for public comment by residents who don't want to follow the facemask requirement at City Hall.