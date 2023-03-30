The Sons of Norway and Kelso's proposed new affordable housing complex may be able to coexist after all.

The Kelso City Council approved an initial plan for a housing complex in February that required the city to purchase the Sons of Norway building and land. City officials have now begun redesigning the building after public pushback from Sons of Norway members during the meeting and in the ensuing weeks.

"It's so much more than a building. I personally have five generations who've worked in that building," said Nancy Harris, former president of the Sons of Norway.

Kelso has been working to create a three-story mixed-use building with 40 affordable apartments on the upper floors and the Kelso Public Library or other community event space on the ground floor. The city is partnering with Lower Columbia CAP to develop the building.

City Manager Andy Hamilton said this week the city was looking into "changing the size of the project and what all might be in it." Similar statements were made during the City Council workshop March 21.

Kelso's chapter of the Sons of Norway was chartered in 1931 and currently has around 120 members, according to Harris. The group moved into the building in the 1980s after taking it over from another fraternal group.

The local Sons of Norway chapter is probably best known for the monthly Saturday Norwegian breakfasts they offer. Harris said they also hold smaller events and rent out the building for other groups to hold meetings, keeping it in use most days.

On Wednesday, a handful of locals were in the Catlin Street building to learn to speak Norwegian, including Harris and Kelso City Councilman Jim Hill. Lower Columbia College professor Rick Swee teaches a weekly class in the second language. Swee's lesson focused on the different pronunciations of vowels depending on whether a word ended in a double letter.

Kelso took ownership of the land north and west of the building during the West Main Street realignment process. The land did not end up being used in the road changes and now provides a large and low-cost place to build the housing complex.

"It's still the prime location. We're not looking anywhere else at this time to my understanding," Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski said. "That is still the best city-owned property."

The previous city manager notified the Sons of Norway around 2018 that the city was looking at the project that would potentially impact their building. Harris said the organization put off some renovations because of the uncertainty around the building's future.

The initial designs made for the City Council by Community Frameworks required closing the corner of Third Avenue and Catlin Street and the Sons of Norway plat to fit the building and parking for the residents and visitors. Another, smaller presented design shows fitting the building inside the city-owned lot, north of the Sons of Norway, but it reduced the number of apartments from 40 to 24.

"I feel like they heard us and recognized us for the organization that we are, an organization that is here to promote our culture and history and that benefits the community in various ways," Harris said.

Karnofski said the next step in the project would likely be hiring a consultant to work on the building design. The City Council could vote on the next step in the project later this spring.