Kelso reviews whether to house library, senior center and affordable housing in one West Kelso building

Kelso officials are considering whether to create a centralized location for the city library and senior center, as well as alleviate a local housing shortage, by constructing a building to house all three in West Kelso.

Council members Tuesday reviewed plans to build 40 affordable housing units above the library and senior center in one, three-story building where West Main Street bends and turns into Catlin.

The area was designed to be walkable to businesses and residences as part of the West Main Street realignment and the proposed building — with 12,000 square-feet on the ground floor — would add another destination to the neighborhood, according to a draft report.

Today the Kelso Public Library is located at the Three Rivers Mall — about a three-minute drive from the proposed site — and the 90-year-old Kelso Senior Center is off Eighth Avenue and a roughly two-minute drive away.

Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski told The Daily News he questioned moving the library away from where most city residents live, though added "we are likely to lose our library location at some point."

Councilman Jim Hill questioned if the senior center would disrupt residences upstairs because visitors would practice musical instruments and play games like bingo below.

Council has yet to vote on the plans and Karnofski said the council will likely discuss the proposal at the first February meeting.

If plans move forward, city officials estimate funding and designing could take a year, and the building would not open until 2026 at the earliest.

The project is estimated to cost $18 million, and the city is debating purchasing the Sons of Norway building across the street from the city-owned site to have enough space for parking.

Councilmember Lisa Alexander said she would like a way to pay for the project without tax increases. Karnofski questioned if the proposed site would have enough parking.

Affordable housing

The city's draft report on the project states county‐wide rental vacancy rates are low, which makes people susceptible to being homeless.

Kelso owns land off West Main Street after acquiring it during the West Main Street realignment, and the city plans to donate the space for the project, the report states.

The roughly 12,000-square-foot bottom floor of the proposed building would house the library and senior center, and above would be 20, 408-square-foot studios and 20, one-bedroom apartments at 600 square feet each. There would also be space for case management offices.

Lower Columbia CAP is "anticipated to be" the main developer of the project, and the nonprofit — which also offers rental assistance, a food bank and a thrift store — would own and manage the property, the report states.

Apartments would be funded using low-income tax credits and federal, state and local housing grants, the report states, and a quarter of the units would require Section 8 rental vouchers.

The same Spokane-based housing development consultancy working on the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington's incoming Sunrise Village housing complex in Longview, also helped create Kelso's draft plan. The City Council requested the nonprofit to create the study in December 2021.