The Kelso City Council Tuesday discussed and tabled a proposal for Kelso to create a homeless housing program separate from Cowlitz County. If the city followed Longview's lead in splitting from the county on its homeless program, Kelso would keep its share of document recording fees and direct the money to projects that work with unhoused residents.

Mayor Mike Karnofski said the city could provide the funds to the Kelso School District to help homeless students, support cold weather shelters or be disbursed by the Kelso police through the Behavioral Health Unit.

Other councilmembers had questions about the logistics of the plan. Kelso would likely receive between $8,000 and $16,000 a year from the document fees, significantly less than the fees Longview generated from document filings.

Councilman Keenan Harvey asked if the cost of setting up a city program, including the staff time and the creation of a committee to disperse the funds, would be more expensive than the fees. Councilors also worried the move could alienate the Cowlitz County commissioners and cut the city off from getting larger projects funded by the county's homeless program.

"We need to take a break and find another way because I don't think that taking that little bit of money now, when it could be more in the future, is smart," councilor Lisa Alexander said.

The council eventually voted 5-2 to table the resolution to an unspecified meeting in the future. Karnofski said more specifics about the program could come during the council's May 16 workshop.