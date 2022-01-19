Kelso renews moratorium on sex offender housing; pro-Malone group dominates public comment

Tuesday's Kelso City Council meeting was dominated by a second version of the moratorium on halfway houses and a third round of debate over former Mayor Nancy Malone.

The Kelso City Council voted unanimously to bring forward a replacement moratorium on halfway houses and other buildings housing multiple sexual offenders. The new moratorium will be on the agenda for the City Council's Feb. 1 meeting and will cover an additional six months. The previous moratorium is set to expire Jan. 20.

The previous moratorium was put in place by the City Council to prevent new halfway houses from being created while the planning commission worked to change their allowed zoning rules. City attorney Janean Parker said over the last six months, city staff has been unable to settle on the next ordinance or zoning change.

"At this time, we have not completed that, and we are not sure at this point even what to recommend to the planning commission," Parker said.

The moratorium first was proposed by councilman Keenan Harvey because of Cowlitz County's high rate of registered sex offenders. Harvey said he was interested in a measure that would limit the number of sex offenders and other felons who could live together under one roof.

Community Development Director Michael Kardas said there had been no applications for halfway houses since the moratorium first was discussed and he could not remember any new shelters being proposed for Kelso since 2013.

Comments from Malone and her supporters

Nancy Malone and a group of people who opposed her losing her council seat in December dominated the public hearing portion of the meeting.

In addition to Malone, former city councilman Richard McCaine, City Council candidate Kirsten Markstrom, Longview city councilman Spencer Boudreau and a half-dozen other people spoke during the meeting. A third recent member of the Kelso City Council, Jeffrey McAllister, attended but did not comment.

Malone vacated her seat in December after missing her sixth City Council meeting of 2021. The Kelso city charter makes that loss of a seat an automatic result of missed council meetings, though she and many members of the public felt there was a political angle to her removal.

"She was elected by a strong majority of citizens in this town, several times. It frustrates me as a citizen that she has been disregarded by several of you," Markstrom said.

During her comment, Malone brought up a new point of contention around her removal. Malone said she requested to attend the Dec. 21 council meeting via Zoom, but was denied the option by City Manager Andy Hamilton. She and several members of the public pointed to Gov. Jay Inslee's proclamation in December 2020 allowing for remote public access to meetings.

Hamilton told The Daily News after the council meeting the city charter only allowed for in-person attendance by council members at meetings. He said the city's reasoning for the denial had been thoroughly discussed with Malone and City Attorney Janean Parker before the Dec. 21 meeting.

The former mayor said she contacted a personal attorney and the Attorney General's office and called out three council members in particular: Mike Karnofski, Kim Lefebvre and Jim Hill.

"What goes around, comes around. Every one of you knows exactly what I'm talking about," Malone said.

Kelso is accepting applications for Malone's seat on the City Council through 5 p.m. Jan. 21.

Previous council minutes revised

The council voted to approve revised versions of the minutes for two of the council meetings Malone missed.

In the Dec. 21 council meeting minutes, a line that Lefebvre "called the meeting to order" was changed to a quote from her saying "We're going to go ahead and start the meeting."

The Sept. 7 meeting where Malone and three other councilmembers walked out moments before it was scheduled to begin, also were changed. The amended minutes remove a paraphrase that "the council meeting was cancelled" and replaced it with a direct quote from Lefebvre saying "The meeting would start but we do not have a quorum so we will have no meeting tonight."

The revised meetings were approved 4-2, with Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander voting against them. Harvey questioned if it was appropriate for newly elected councilman Brian Wood to vote on editing minutes from before he was in office.

Alexander said "revising minutes to suit a narrative or to cover up mistakes" did not seem right.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.