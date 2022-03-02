Kelso police officer honored at City Council meeting for saving infant

A Kelso Police Department officer was honored Tuesday night for work he did to save a young child in January.

During the Kelso City Council meeting, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Chief Scott Neves presented Officer Adam Swartout with the Chief's Coin Award for his lifesaving work.

Neves said the morning of Jan. 27, an ambulance was dispatched to help a 1-year-old child who was not breathing and had no pulse. Swartout was the first responder on scene and performed CPR on the child until the Cowlitz 2 crew arrived and took over. Neves said the infant's pulse returned while on the scene and was crying by the time the ambulance arrived at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

"A lot of times you don't see the outstanding relationship between law enforcement, fire and EMS that we are blessed to have in the city of Kelso," Neves said.

During the main part of Tuesday's meeting, the City Council approved a set of project bids as part of the consent agenda. No items were voted on by the council outside of the consent agenda. The three approved bids were:

$531,187 to the Mascott Equipment Company for the new above-ground fuel tanks at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. Construction on the new fueling system is expected to begin in April.

$415,366 to Apex Mechanical LLC to replace the rooftop air units at City Hall and upgrade the building's HVAC system. Work on that project is planned to begin later this month.

$103,224 to North Fork Excavating Inc. for water line repairs and improvements in Davis Terrace.

Councilors indicated the final results from the City Council's rules subcommittee will be coming up for a vote soon. The subcommittee was set up to review the code of ethics and requirements in place for City Council members.

Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton answered a committee question about recording council members' text messages for public record requests. The city recently created Dropbox accounts for all councilors to share records more easily, but Hamilton said there wasn't a plan right now to provide official city cellphones to the council.

