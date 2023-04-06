The old guard at the Kelso Police Department are on their way out and the department is preparing its succession plan.

Chief Darr Kirk said at Tuesday's City Council meeting that his top priority for this year is to prepare the department's younger and incoming officers for leadership roles to make up for a wave of upcoming retirements. Kirk said 13 employees had been with the Kelso Police Department since 2006 and he expected most or all of them to leave in the next five years.

"The worst thing that you can do is not recognize the talent that you have in the agency that you're in and not cultivate that. So that's No. 1 for me," Kirk said.

The Kelso Police Department is currently fully staffed at 33 employees, at least until a retirement near the end of April. That number includes new recruits that are still completing their training.

Not included in that list is the mental health expert working with the police through the Behavioral Health Unit. Last year was the first full year the Kelso police had the position, which is funded by the same grant as the Longview Police Department's behavioral health unit. Kirk said the partnership was "very effective" at assisting residents who had previously been the subject of regular 911 calls.

The Kelso police report Kirk presented at the meeting included virtually no difference in the number of calls for service between 2021 and 2022, with both years seeing around 15,000 calls. Last year saw an increase in the number of the highest-priority calls but also a larger decrease in the second highest-priority calls.

The number of arrests increased to 1,059, up 14% from 2021. Kirk said the department only had rough numbers for the different types of crimes but highlighted that the number of burglary arrests had jumped from 56 to around 150.