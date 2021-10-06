Kelso passes proclamation to take stand on mask mandates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Karnofski, who also opposed the resolution that offered moral support to residents going against vaccine mandates, said it is a waste of time and money to consider measures that do not change anything within the city.

“Wasting time is subjective,” city councilmember Richard McCaine said in response. “If I were to only focus on things that I knew could enact real change, there is not much I would be doing.”

The majority of public comments made at the meeting supported the proclamation or pushed for more dramatic actions. Opponents of the mask mandate cited sections of the Washington State Constitution, the book of Proverbs and conspiracy theories about the United Nations.

The proclamation enacted Tuesday does not address the mask requirement at City Hall, the issue which originally drove the Kelso City Council to begin holding outdoor meetings last month. Mayor Nancy Malone indicated the next council meeting likely still will be held in the park.

Hamilton told the council the city is working to establish a hybrid option for future meetings. The format would be similar to the Longview City Council’s approach, where people who cannot attend in person or refuse to wear masks can make public comments through Zoom.

In other business Tuesday night, the City Council voted to approve the distribution of $196,000 of lodging tax funds and directed councilmembers and staff to research the potential of creating a Creative Arts District in Kelso.

