The Kelso City Council took the next step Tuesday to open a local kayak launch.
The city council agreed to make a purchase offer of $37,270 for land along the Coweeman River that will be used as an official kayak launch. The launch will be located on Coweeman Drive next to the Interstate 5 bridges.
A group of river explorers have recently been asking the city for nearly a year to create an official launch point for kayaks and other nonmotorized boats, which would be safer than climbing down the river banks and potentially draw more visitors to the area.
Last week the Port of Longview commissioners approved giving the city $30,000 to help purchase the land. The city could spend tens of thousands more to prepare the site.
City Manager Andy Hamilton said once the agreement with the land seller was finalized, signs and water safety could be added quickly to create a rough launch area. Hamilton said the city would work with local kayakers to determine what other work should be done to create a full launch area on the site.
During the meeting the council also tabled a proposal for the city to hire a grant writer, which councilman Jim Hill added to the agenda at the last minute. Hill said a grant writer could help the city land significant aid from state reimbursements and grants for upcoming projects like the repairs to Catlin Hall.
The rest of the city council voted to table the item until the next meeting to give staff time to detail what the job would entail and its cost.