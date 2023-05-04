The Kelso City Council took the next step Tuesday to open a local kayak launch.

The city council agreed to make a purchase offer of $37,270 for land along the Coweeman River that will be used as an official kayak launch. The launch will be located on Coweeman Drive next to the Interstate 5 bridges.

Kayaking the Coweeman River photos Close Kelso native Mike Hedges launches his kayak off the Coweeman River after hiking down the dike off 13th Avenue and under the Grade Street bridge on Monday, Sept. 19, in Kelso. The hill to the the water is steep and rocky, making it unsafe to access the river, said Hedges who is looking to build a permanent launch site at the location. Mike Hedges kayaks the Coweeman River on Monday, Sept. 19, in Kelso. Hedges said if the city were to build a stairway to make access easy to the river, more people would travel to Kelso to kayak the waterway. Water drips off a kayak paddle at Coweeman River on Monday, Sept. 19, in Kelso. Hedges proposes building a stairway under the Grade Street bridge near Dairy Queen, which, in turn, would bring more business to the surrounding restaurants and stores. Light filters through to the bottom of the Coweeman River on Monday, Sept. 19, in Kelso. The river is shallow and calm, making it easy for beginners to kayak. +4 +4 +4 +4 +4 +4 +4 +4

A group of river explorers have recently been asking the city for nearly a year to create an official launch point for kayaks and other nonmotorized boats, which would be safer than climbing down the river banks and potentially draw more visitors to the area.

Last week the Port of Longview commissioners approved giving the city $30,000 to help purchase the land. The city could spend tens of thousands more to prepare the site.

City Manager Andy Hamilton said once the agreement with the land seller was finalized, signs and water safety could be added quickly to create a rough launch area. Hamilton said the city would work with local kayakers to determine what other work should be done to create a full launch area on the site.

During the meeting the council also tabled a proposal for the city to hire a grant writer, which councilman Jim Hill added to the agenda at the last minute. Hill said a grant writer could help the city land significant aid from state reimbursements and grants for upcoming projects like the repairs to Catlin Hall.

The rest of the city council voted to table the item until the next meeting to give staff time to detail what the job would entail and its cost.