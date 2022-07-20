Kelso moves city operations to four-day work week

Kelso will be the latest Washington city to close on Fridays and shift to a four-day work week.

The Kelso City Council approved changes to the city code and contracts with employees to support the new hours at the Tuesday night council meeting. Councilman Jim Hill voted against the measure, saying it was unclear how much support the change had among city staff.

Beginning on Aug. 1, Kelso City Hall will be open for public between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

Longview moved to a four-day work schedule in 2010. Several of the departments for Cowlitz County operate four days a week, as does the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District.

City manager Andy Hamilton said the change would have some cost-saving efforts and could make the city more competitive for hiring. Many of the recent exit interviews Hamilton did with employees showed they were leaving for other municipalities or businesses that had a four-day schedule.

"After COVID, people are looking at attempting to get more time for their families outside of work. Even if they're working the same amount of hours, or close to it, they value having those three days off," Hamilton said.

When Longview made its initial change in the hours, city leaders said the move was intended to save some energy and fuel costs for city staff and make city employees more productive on the days they're in the office. The city saved $9,000 during the first six months with the new hours and an internal survey showed 65% of Longview employees liked the schedule.

The new schedule does not affect the hours for the Kelso Police Department, the Kelso Public Library or the water treatment plant. The police department's record specialist will follow the new hours. The city is negotiating hours with the public works staff as part of their next contract.