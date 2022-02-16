Kelso moratorium on halfway houses not renewed for a second run

Kelso will not re-establish a moratorium preventing new halfway houses and other homes for multiple sex offenders to live together.

The Kelso City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday night against implementing a six-month moratorium, which would have been identical to the one in place for the second half of 2021.

An emergency moratorium would have gone into effect immediately and barred any new halfway homes, boarding homes, residential treatment facilities or other housing for two or more felons or registered sex offenders from opening in Kelso. While the moratorium was in place, the city planner and other officials would have worked to draft a more permanent zoning ordinance that would enact more permanent limits.

"Extending this moratorium is just so we can investigate it. Let our staff do the good work they can do, and let's pass the moratorium so they can research more," said councilor Keenan Harvey, who has been the driving force for the moratorium and code changes since last March.

The decision not to reinstate the moratorium marked a change in direction from the City Council. The council unanimously voted to bring the new moratorium forward during its Jan. 18 meeting. Near the start of Tuesday's meeting, a public hearing was held on the moratorium and all the comments made were in support of the action.

Harvey and Lisa Alexander, the two council members who voted to continue the moratorium, said the measure would limit the Department of Corrections' practice of transferring offenders from other counties to locations in Kelso.

"We can make it harder for the ones that aren’t from here to be dropped here. We can protect our citizens and our children," Alexander said.

Statements from the councilors who voted against the act largely focused on how little it would actually change. The city has not received a new application for a halfway house since 2013. Any ordinance or moratorium would not affect the handful of existing halfway houses in Kelso.

Councilman Brian Wood called it a "symbolic action." Mayor Mike Karnofski and council woman Kim Lefebvre said the Department of Corrections preferred the halfway house method because it makes it easier to track convicted felons during the first stage of their release.

"If you feel that you don’t want two here or three here or whatever, you have to think about what happens when these people have to split apart," Lefebvre said.

The most recent statewide data on where registered sex offenders live came from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs in 2017. At the time, Cowlitz County had the highest rate of registered sex offenders in the state with more than six living in the county for every 1,000 residents.

Other council actions

The Kelso City Council approved two contract extensions to complete the land obtainment needed to build the South Kelso Railroad Crossing during Tuesday's meeting.

Walsh Consulting Group asked for a contract extension through April 2 to complete right-of-way acquisitions and agreements with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. The contract extension adds $26,560 in labor costs to the original agreement with the city, which brings the total payment up to $346,264.

The council also passed a $51,690 amendment to the consultant contract with HDR Engineering. The amended contract addresses the costs for demolition of a storage facility the city purchased as part of the right-of-way acquirements, a relocation of storage units from that facility, the extension of exhibits during the environmental approval process, and unexpected research challenges.

The full $3.1 million contract with HDR Engineering is eligible for reimbursement from the state transportation budget.

The South Kelso Railroad Crossing project is a $25 million investment in creating a new overpass over the tracks near the Three Rivers Golf Course. The overpass would replace two street-level crossings and extend Hazel Street west to connect to South River Road.

Councilmembers also:

Reviewed a presentation from the city's pavement management system about the current state of Kelso's roads and possible improvement budgets.

Passed a boundary line adjustment for a wall adjoining 314 Oak St.

Directed city staff to work on a zoning overlay for the West Main District as part of the next code review.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.