Adding wider sidewalks, roundabouts, and dedicated lanes for right and left turns are just some options officials are considering to make on the half-mile of Allen Street near Interstate 5 safer and less congested.

Kelso is gathering public input on how to address traffic jams and pedestrian risks on the busiest stretch, from South Eighth Avenue — past the Three Rivers Mall and I-5 exits and onramps — to North 17th Avenue.

The area has seen major traffic backups for years because of the number of popular locations packed into a small stretch.

“It’s really going to depend on what sort of intervention the council wants to pursue,” Kelso city engineer Michael Kardas said. “I suspect there are some modifications that would be low-hanging fruit to improve things but would also have limitations.”

A study found at its peak, 1,400 cars per hour travel along that part of Allen Street. The worst congestion starts when Kelso High School lets out around 2:30 p.m. and continues until after 5 p.m.

The Kelso City Council approved the study by contracted planners Transpo Group in November after receiving a Federal Highway Administration grant that would cover 86% of the cost.

Project manager Jon Pascal said Transpo has met for interviews with the Kelso School District, Safeway and other local organizations about their issues with the road, and many cited the afternoon traffic as a major issue, as well as the limited ways for emergency vehicles to get through the congestion.

The study is being done in cooperation with the Washington Department of Transportation, which helps manage the interstate and Allen Street because the road west of Exit 40 is also state Route 4.

Pascal said the timing of the traffic lights could be adjusted as a short-term fix. In the longer term, Pascal said the short space between the lights and the interstate impacts meant that other changes would likely need to be made.

The city and Transpo Group held an open house Tuesday at Kelso City Hall, and people can also comment about the plans in an online survey through the middle of June at bit.ly/AllenStreet.

The survey asks how often drivers use Allen Street, their priorities for the area, and thoughts on some of the possible improvements that could be made. Proposed changes range widely in their cost and impact to the street, from adding more streetlights and improving curbs to replacing some of the backed-up intersections with roundabouts.

After going through the survey responses and other research, the Transpo Group will hold another public meeting in August with a narrower list of recommended changes. The final study, which will include cost estimates for the proposed changes, will be given to the Kelso City Council around the end of 2023.

Kelso has also approved improvements further east along Allen Street with two new Safe Route to Schools crosswalks.