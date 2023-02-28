The Kelso City Council is looking into ways the city could better provide multifamily housing and hotel options.

Councilmembers voted to create the taskforce during the council meeting on Feb. 21. The subgroup of the council will investigate the city’s options to participate in statewide housing tax programs or create their own incentives to draw developers to the area.

The council taskforce is made up of Keenan Harvey, LaDonna Page and a third member to be named later by Mayor Mike Karnofski. The group will bring back a summary of possible changes during a workshop in April, at which point the City Council will decide what changes they could move forward with.

The look into new lodging came from complaints circulating about the poor maintenance at some of the city’s largest hotels and motels.

“What I hate to see is a sports team staying in certain local motels, staying there for a night, recognizing the facilities are not good so they pack up and go stay in Vancouver,” Harvey said.

Kelso Babe Ruth Baseball President Travis Keele previously told The Daily News the league stopped recommending the Red Lion Hotel to visiting teams because of frequent complaints about its maintenance.

The Red Lion Hotel, located on Kelso Drive, is about 1,000 feet from Tam O’Shanter Park and the nearest Kelso High School field. The Super 8 by Wyndham is located next door. Neither business was named during the council meeting.

Harvey’s initial proposal was for the city to create tax incentives that would encourage new construction or renovations.

Harvey said the deeper dive into multifamily housing was inspired by the recent discussion the Longview City Council had about affordable housing. Longview’s staff and council mentioned a few programs to encourage development, including tax increment financing and reducing permitting fees.

The current discussions could also help Kelso prepare for any changes to zoning laws the state Legislature could pass this spring. House Bill 1110, which was passed by the House Appropriations Committee on Friday, would require many cities with at least 25,000 residents to allow duplexes or larger units in all residential lots.

The taskforce passed 4-1 with Jim Hill voting against. Hill said he wanted more public involvement as the city worked on the pair of issues, including potentially having community members on the taskforce.

Airport approvals

Later in the meeting, the council approved multiple resolutions related to incoming projects at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. Kelso was the final member of the interlocal airport board to approve the $1.2 million loan that will fund the airport’s fuel tank replacement project later this year.

The council approved a cost increase for the airport’s contract with Century West Engineering to work on upcoming projects, including a taxilane reconstruction that is expected to take place in 2024.

Both the mayor and mayor pro-tem were absent from the council meeting last week, so Brian Wood was selected to run the meeting.