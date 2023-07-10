City officials are working to add more entrances, safety features and amenities to the headquarters and vehicle storage lot for Kelso’s public works.

After years of discussion, designers have been selected.

The roughly 3-acre site near the Southwest Washington Regional Airport houses the vehicle maintenance shop for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue. Two structures on the site were built in 1979 and one in 2008, according to Cowlitz County records.

Tentative plans include adding more entrances and widening the main entrance.

Features the city might add include a new security fence and razor wire, a yard hydrant, updated lights, and a garage or cover for police evidence cars, according to city documents.

City engineer Michael Kardas told the City Council on Wednesday improvements will likely include an expanded covered parking area for city vehicles and paving the interior roads and parking lots for the first time.

Kardas said a wash station for city vehicles could be added to the site, which would involve paying for water and sewer additions.

The council approved the $187,900 contract with Portland-based Harper Houf Peterson Righellis to design the improvements and get the first phase of work ready before crews can enter bids to start construction. The designers will create an estimate of how much actual construction will cost.

Funding for the project design is evenly split between the city’s water and sewer fund. The contract was approved 4-1, with Keenan Harvey voting against.

