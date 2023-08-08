Plans for the west Kelso affordable housing and community center will need to be finalized over the next few weeks to keep the project on schedule.

The housing project at Catlin Street and Main Street will no longer involve getting rid of the Sons of Norway building. However, the city will need to find some adjacent land to add to the existing property to meet their goal of housing units and parking.

The design has shifted from one four-story building to two separate three-story buildings. The larger building would have the Kelso Public Library on the ground floor and 28 units of housing above, while the smaller building would hold a downstairs community center and 12 units of housing.

The Cowlitz County commissioners agreed in June to provide $695,000 for the housing with document recording fees. The Kelso City Council gave the project $74,631 in federal HOME funds in July as a show of support.

“It will add more housing, beautify the area, and add more services that we really need,” councilor Kim LeFebvre said during a July workshop.

The vast majority of the project’s roughly $18 million cost will need to be covered through state funding or tax credits for low-income housing. Sept. 18 is the deadline to apply for millions of dollars from the Washington Department of Commerce’s Housing Trust Fund, which has more than $290 million available for multifamily affordable rental housing.

A finalized design and land-use decision will need to be made by then to apply for this year’s round of funding.

The housing complex is being built in cooperation between the city of Kelso, Lower Columbia CAP and developers from Community Frameworks. Kelso provided the primary land for the building, Lower Columbia CAP will manage the affordable housing once it opens, and Community Frameworks is leading the design process and grant applications.

“We can really demonstrate this is going to be an anchor for this part of town beyond the housing,” Community Frameworks developer Adam Lee said. “Here’s a place right in town where people who live here can mix with the community.”

Lee said the total project cost of between $17 million and $18 million changed little, even after the design shifted to two buildings. Lee said that while the split doubled the cost for things like elevators and stairwells, the overall square footage of the project has not changed.

Lee said the two-part design was chosen to better fit the available land and avoid having the new building loom over the nearby homes. At least 60 parking spots are expected to be part of the design, between parking lots for the buildings and curbside parking along Catlin Street.

The housing will be set aside for people earning 60% or less of the county’s average median income. Around half the units would be for homeless residents while the other half would cover other at-risk groups including the elderly, people with disabilities or substance abuse issues, and recently incarcerated people.

Several members of the Kelso council remained skeptical about the proposed location. The city may need to buy out two of the neighboring homes in order to get the land required for the constructing and parking. The city was in negotiations with homeowners as of July but councilor Lisa Alexander was unhappy with the approach.

“I don’t want to see people looking for homes so that we can add parking, and its not even enough space,” Alexander said.

Sons of Norway President Elmer Kurtti said the Sons of Norway supports the project and thinks the housing is needed in the community. After a large group of members appeared at a Kelso City Council meeting in February, the group was assured their building would be preserved.

The group’s biggest concern now is figuring out the parking situation. The Sons of Norway uses the undeveloped land as overflow parking during large events. Kurtti said it wasn’t clear how many of the parking spaces would be reserved for residents or what would happen if there were multiple events taking place on the block at the same time.

“Every time I think we have the situation resolved, there’s a change we are made aware of after the fact ... Not that we have a right to be in every discussion, but it’s a common courtesy,” Kurtti said.

Kurtti and another Sons of Norway leader will meet with city officials the week of Aug. 7 to discuss the parking plans.