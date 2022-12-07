Kelso Council spars over discussion of homeless student housing

The Kelso City Council meeting on Tuesday saw a heated fight over an early-stage discussion of student transitional housing.

The council split on a vote to have City Manager Andy Hamilton explore the idea of providing limited temporary housing to some homeless high schoolers with the Kelso School District and other relevant private or public agencies.

A motion to have the item removed from the agenda entirely failed at the start of the meeting. With Mayor Mike Karnofski absent from the meeting, the council deadlocked in a 3-3 tie, effectively shutting down the idea. Councilmembers Keenan Harvey, Lisa Alexander and Deputy Mayor Kim Lefebvre voted in favor. Jim Hill, LaDonna Page and Brian Wood voted against the measure.

The school district's youth and family support manager had asked the council to hold off on the discussion until the district could review the idea.

Harvey, who had brought the issue for discussion with the council, emphasized that this was a very early idea but that there was a clear need to further support the city's unhoused students. He said the discussion was meant to keep the city transparent about where the idea stood.

"There should never be a situation where any student enrolled in any school district in our community has to sleep in a tent," Harvey said.

The most vocal opposition came from Hill, a longtime volunteer in youth programs throughout Kelso. Hill said the city had no business or expertise related to this form of housing and that solutions should come from the school district or volunteers in the community.

"Folks, what we need is for you to open your hearts and your homes to these kids. We don't need to institutionalize them in some sort of temporary housing," Hill said.

Any version of transitional housing the city might consider would have a very limited scope. The program discussed by the council would be limited to students who are 18 or older, homeless, and would prefer the temporary housing option to their current living situation. Members of the council estimated that there were between three and seven people would currently qualify for the program.

Hamilton told the council that based on the preliminary research he'd done before the meeting, it seemed unlikely the city could easily be a partner in this type of project.

Budget

Later in the meeting, the City Council unanimously voted to approve the 2023-2024 biennial budget on its first of two readings. The budget was added to the meeting as a walk-on item because it had not originally been included on the agenda.

The proposed budget included slight increases from the preliminary version discussed in November, which projected a $57.6 million budget for the city in 2023 and $45.1 million in 2024. The new appropriations include $2.35 million allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act, $90,000 per year for a federal lobbyist and $75,000 for a building code update.

A motion to increase garbage disposal fees for the next two years failed on a 3-3 vote. The measure would have increased the residential and commercial rates by 4% a year, or about 70 cents per month. No increase was proposed for the residential recycling program.