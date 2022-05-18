Kelso council reviews how to fund senior Ccnter repairs, moves Hazel Street overpass forward

The Hazel Street overpass and a project to refurbish the outside of the Kelso Senior Center were advanced Tuesday by the Kelso City Council.

The senior center project was added to the agenda during the night meeting by councilman Jim Hill, who said the Kelso Senior Center Association wants a show of support from the city before they apply for a grant from the state Department of Commerce to cover the refurbishment.

The Kelso Senior Center is located on Eighth Avenue by the Catlin Water Park in a city-owned building that has been around since 1939. Senior Center Board Member Richard Sims told the council the building's interior has been renovated over the past few years to help expand their services, which includes games and help with nutrition.

"We haven't done much with the exterior and the rain has done much with the exterior," Sims said.

Hill initially moved the city commit to matching two-thirds of the project's eventual cost. The council shot that idea down because of the unknowns with the eventual cost and scope of the project. City Manager Andy Hamilton said the city asked for bids to refurbish the current siding on the center, but received none because of its age and extensive damage.

"If we, as a council, vote before we know the costs associated with rebuilding, that could come back and bite us in the long run," Councilman Keenan Harvey said.

Instead, the council voted to pass a resolution of general support for the grant application and said they would revisit the funding question down the line when more details are available.

Overpass

Earlier in Tuesday's meeting, the City Council named a new construction manager to oversee the upcoming Hazel Street overpass project. The council selected Craig Bozarth of Robertson Engineering to manage the project during its construction, awarding a consultant contract worth $417,000 that will last through December 2024.

Bozarth was the city engineer for Longview for more than a decade before joining the private sector. Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski said Bozarth's experience with the Washington Way bridge replacement showed his ability to manage federal funds and wrangle large projects.

The overpass is a $29 million project to build a bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks and connect Hazel Street to South River Road, replacing the two current at-grade railroad crossings. The project is reportedly months away from going out for construction bids.

Near the end of the council meeting, Hamilton announced the city received an award from the Government Finance Officers Association for the financial report it released for the fiscal year ending in 2020. Kelso has received the Certificate of Achievement in Financial Reporting for the 17th straight year.

Finance Director Brian Butterfield received an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement from the association for the same report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.