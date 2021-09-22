Kelso council passes symbolic vaccine resolution at outdoor meeting

The Kelso City Council passed a resolution of support for local residents who planned to buck the state and federal vaccine mandates during a Tuesday night meeting at Tam O'Shanter Park.
The meeting was held outdoors because the majority of the City Council walked out of the previous meeting over the actions taken to enforce the mask mandate at City Hall. A crowd of roughly 30 Kelso residents sat in the pavilion as the meeting started, with more trickling in over the next hour.
The largely symbolic resolution expresses support of the individual rights of essential workers such as healthcare workers and teachers, along with other Kelso residents. The resolution promotes the freedom of people to "decide for themselves what does or does not get injected into their or their children's bodies" and encouraged businesses to follow suit.
Councilmembers approved the resolution 6-1, with Mike Karnofski as the sole vote against the measure. Kim Lefebvre cautioned the public that the council's vote of support did not mean city residents had any extra legal protection if they chose to disobey the current vaccine mandates.
"We're not making a law of no masks or no vaccine. We're not going to your employers and telling them they can't fire you if you don't get the vaccine," Lefebvre said.
The City Council received six comments from the people attending the meetings, all in support of the resolution. Several members of the crowd wore shirts from People's Rights, an activist group created by Ammon Bundy in 2020 that aggressively promotes individual rights against perceived acts of government overreach.
Kirsten Markstrom used her public comment to read from "Go to the Cowlitz, Peter Crawford," a biography about the founder of Kelso. Markstrom compared the push against vaccine mandates to Washington's efforts to gain independence for Oregon through local resolutions in the early 1850s.
"If you don't listen, we will send you another resolution and another one and another one until you do pay us attention," Markstrom quoted Crawford as saying.
This will not be the only Kelso City Council meeting held outside due to the current mask mandate. The council will hold a public workshop in the same section of Tam O'Shanter Park on Sept. 30 to discuss ways to loosen enforcement of the mask mandate without putting the city in legal jeopardy.
The public workshop would allow councilmembers, City Manager Andy Hamilton, City Attorney Janean Parker and members of the public to help shape the language of a potential resolution. Councilmember Keenan Harvey suggested the action and told the council he had seen few instances where businesses or municipalities in Washington had been legally liable for coronavirus cases.
"My position is it is worse for us to enforce a mask mandate and put our officers in harm's way and face potential litigation for a use-of-force situation," Harvey said.
After voting to approve the vaccine resolution, Hamilton told the council the city has had multiple employees miss work over the last month due to COVID-19 infections or exposures. The Kelso Public Library had to dramatically reduce its hours after the majority of the full-time staff were out sick.
The Kelso City Council also approved a range of police funding measures and grant acceptance during the meeting Tuesday. The Kelso Police Department received support from the council to add body-worn cameras and create a full-time position to handle the public records related to the cameras.
The council passed interlocal agreements for a Safe Routes to Schools project outside Huntington Middle School and a new armored SWAT vehicle for Cowlitz County law enforcement agencies.