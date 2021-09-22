Kelso council passes symbolic vaccine resolution at outdoor meeting

The Kelso City Council passed a resolution of support for local residents who planned to buck the state and federal vaccine mandates during a Tuesday night meeting at Tam O'Shanter Park.

The meeting was held outdoors because the majority of the City Council walked out of the previous meeting over the actions taken to enforce the mask mandate at City Hall. A crowd of roughly 30 Kelso residents sat in the pavilion as the meeting started, with more trickling in over the next hour.

The largely symbolic resolution expresses support of the individual rights of essential workers such as healthcare workers and teachers, along with other Kelso residents. The resolution promotes the freedom of people to "decide for themselves what does or does not get injected into their or their children's bodies" and encouraged businesses to follow suit.

Councilmembers approved the resolution 6-1, with Mike Karnofski as the sole vote against the measure. Kim Lefebvre cautioned the public that the council's vote of support did not mean city residents had any extra legal protection if they chose to disobey the current vaccine mandates.

"We're not making a law of no masks or no vaccine. We're not going to your employers and telling them they can't fire you if you don't get the vaccine," Lefebvre said.