Kelso Council passes budget, sets transportation district sales tax, discusses Jim Hill complaint

The final Kelso City Council meeting of the year Tuesday night, set a new sales tax, passed the next biennial budget and brought inter-council complaints to the forefront.

The council voted 6-1 to establish a 0.1% sales tax within the Transportation Benefit District. The sales tax and the assessed license fees are used to fund road maintenance and other transportation projects within the city.

In addition to the immediate rate change, the ordinance states that the City Council intends to have a larger sales tax increase for the district appear on November 2024 ballots.

The council also gave final approval to adopt the 2023-2024 budget and approved a contract with federal lobbyists to help the city push for federal funding. The discussion moved so quickly through the budget vote that Councilman Brian Wood stopped to remind the audience there had been deeper discussions at previous council meetings.

Ten highest city of Kelso salaries Name Job Title 2023 Salary Andy Hamilton City Manager $169,233 Jeremy Kirk Police Chief $148,076 Brian Butterfield Finance Director $137,539 Michael Kardas Community Development Director $134,993 Richard Fletcher Police Captain $134,390 Kevin Tate Police Sergeant $123,643 Timothy Gower Police Sergeant $121,284 Mark Berglund Police Sergeant $116,609 Damon Blain Police Sergeant $116,609 Aaaron Marthaller Police Sergeant $114,475

Complaint

The beginning and end of the meeting were taken up by talking around a complaint that councilor Keenan Harvey had filed against councilor Jim Hill. The specifics of the complaint have not been released by the city.

Harvey told The Daily News it was based on Hill’s behavior during and after the Dec. 6 council meeting, in particular his interruptions and comments about the discussion about the city providing transitional housing for students.

Hill asked for the discussion about the complaint to be moved from the Jan. 3 meeting to Tuesday night because he cannot attend the January meeting. Hill said he was “guilty as charged” of the complaint but wanted to ensure there was a public hearing for the issue and any disciplinary action the council took.

The motion to add it to the agenda failed 3-4. The complaint became the topic of a closed executive session at the end of the council meeting, and city attorney Janean Parker said it would return as a public item at a future meeting.

The complaint was lodged through the code of conduct that the Kelso City Council enacted for itself earlier this year. The new section of the council rules and procedures includes expectations for council behavior and a list of inappropriate actions that councilmembers could take.

The code of conduct also specifies the series of responses taken for violations. The first offense would result in a vote of admonishment by the council, unless the issue was deemed severe enough to require immediate higher consequences.

