Kelso council looks to fund road repairs, maintenance after staff estimate $1.5M needed

Repairing Kelso streets could take at roughly triple the amount of money the city is currently spending.

That's what officials estimated Tuesday afternoon at a Kelso City Council workshop held to prioritize and plan for city road repairs. Department leaders are asking for an increase in road funding for the city's next biennial budget to address the backlog of roads in disrepair.

The city currently budgets roughly $500,000 per year for road maintenance. Kelso Community Development Director Mike Kardas estimated Tuesday the city would need to spend at least $1.5 million per year to repair broken streets while keeping up with chip seals and other maintenance.

Contracted pavement engineer Lindsi Hammond said that, as a whole, the city's road system falls into the "good-maintenance" range, but estimated 11% of roads are in such bad shape they would need a full reconstruction.

"At the current funding level, we really only have money to spend on chip seals and just a few small reconstruction or overlay projects," Hammond said.

Hammond, with the engineering firm GRI, showed the council models that varied from a small increase in spending to hold the overall quality rating steady, to spending more than $2.5 million to fully address the current backlog in the next five years.

Several members of the council discussed using the city's COVID-19 relief funds to cover road projects in the short term. As of mid-July, the city had not spent any of its $3.4 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Councilman Keenan Harvey suggested tackling the worst roads now.

"I think our primary concern should be our roads that are failing. Not the main thoroughfares, because we can find other funding for those, but we are going to have more money available to us in the near future," he said.

In the longer term, City Finance Director Brian Butterfield said the city would need to consider voter-approved measures for bonds or sales tax districts to cover more needed road funds.

There are also ways for the city to reduce the number of roads it has to maintain. Mayor Mike Karnofski asked about "repurposing" little-used or dead-end roads that could be converted to gravel or stone instead of continuing to pave them. Kardas said the city could also look into narrowing roads in some areas.

"Maybe we're managing 30 feet of pavement and decide that we only need 2/3 of that and allow the street to narrow up," Kardas said.

The Kelso City Council will revisit the issue at a workshop in September where the council will take a first look at the 2023-2024 budget and discuss ways the city may need to collect more funding.