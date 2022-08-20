Kelso council discusses Lads & Lassies Park upgrades after vandalism, OKs airport budget

The Kelso City Council discussed how to protect a recently vandalized Elm Street park and approved the Southwest Washington Regional Airport's budget during its Tuesday meeting.

Kelso's public works department performed a major cleanup of the Lads & Lassies Park in June after it suffered excessive vandalism. The small neighborhood park on South Eighth Avenue and Elm Street includes a fenced playground. More recently, emergency crews had to cut a teenager free who got stuck in a children's swing, according to Kelso Public Works Manager Devin Mackin.

Councilwoman Lisa Alexander attended the park cleanup and asked the rest of the council Tuesday to consider purchasing a new playground for the park and adding cameras to prevent it from being damaged more in the future.

"We can't make the teenagers not destroy. They're not tagging, they are literally destroying stuff, which is what put the park in the condition it was in," Alexander said.

Councilmembers disagreed over whether to add new equipment to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act, which could help secure grant funding for the project. The council ultimately took no action Tuesday but will consider the park as part of its 2023-2024 budget discussions in September.

Other business

The city also heard a budget request for Southwest Washington Regional Airport from airport Director Chris Paolini. Paolini said the airport was not asking for a funding increase in 2023 as they worked on safety projects, including a taxiway reconstruction project that will be funded by federal and state dollars.

The council voted unanimously to approve the airport's operating budget. The airport needs the same approval from the city of Longview, Port of Longview and Cowlitz County.

Near the end of the meeting, city engineer Michael Kardas said the city received $390,000 for a study on easing congestion around the Interstate 5 exit 39 interchange and Minor Road. The study will look at multiple possible options or redesigns for the area.