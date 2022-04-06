Kelso closes West Main road contract, looks into lobbying

The Kelso City Council closed out the contract for the second phase of the West Main Realignment project at Tuesday night's meeting.

As part of the consent agenda for the meeting, the council voted to close the contract with Midway Underground for the recent work along Catlin Street. The final contract amount was $4.61 million, a slight increase over the original $4.51 million contract was awarded in November 2020.

Closing the contract marks an official end to the 12 years of work Kelso put into realigning and improving West Main Street. The phase of work that concluded in February expanded Catlin Street in the blocks between Fourth Avenue and the intersection with Washington Way and Ocean Beach Highway.

The final contract increase was the net difference between the $280,000 in change orders and additional costs for the project and the $180,000 worth of elements that came in under budget.

During the council meeting, City Manager Andrew Hamilton discussed a proposal to hire a federal lobbyist for Kelso. Hamilton said he and Kelso Mayor Mike Karnofski have been conversing with two firms: Gordon Thomas Honeywell, the firm which Kelso uses for state government lobbying; and CFM Associates, which Longview contracts for its lobbying.

Specific proposals for a lobbyist contract will be brought up for an official council vote at an upcoming council meeting. Hamilton expected the hire would pay for itself through federal grants or Congressionally directed spending, which at the low end would likely provide hundreds of thousands of dollars for city projects.

"The amount we would have to pay would probably return to us with projects," Hamilton said.

Kelso is seeking federal money to rehabilitate the Catlin Spray Park. Hiring a full-time lobbyist could help the city take on long-discussed changes to its water system or jointly lobby with Longview for regional projects like the Industrial Way-Oregon Way expansion.

The largest new item on the council's agenda was awarding a $224,000 construction bid to A Action Group for roof repairs at several of the city's water pump stations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.