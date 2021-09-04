Kelso City Council will vote on resolution opposing vaccine mandates

The Kelso City Council is taking a cue from Woodland with a vote Tuesday on a resolution of support for any local workers who defy Washington's vaccine mandate.

The resolution is being proposed by councilmembers Lisa Alexander and Keenan Harvey. It includes nearly identical language to the resolution approved by the Woodland City Council during a special meeting Aug. 26.

The resolution frames the opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates as an act of support for nurses, first responders and other essential workers who are being required to be vaccinated by Washington state. Alexander said she sat through the Cowlitz County commissioners' meeting earlier this week and heard the concern many residents who attended voiced about the mandate.

"I want us to stand beside our heroes," Alexander said. "We are elected by the people and it's time for us to listen to the people."

Both the Woodland and Kelso resolutions claim the current mandates are potentially unconstitutional, encourage mandate opponents to seek legal action, and request that a special legislative session be called to limit the emergency powers claimed by Gov. Jay Inslee.