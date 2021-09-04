Kelso City Council will vote on resolution opposing vaccine mandates

The Kelso City Council is taking a cue from Woodland with a vote Tuesday on a resolution of support for any local workers who defy Washington's vaccine mandate.
The resolution is being proposed by councilmembers Lisa Alexander and Keenan Harvey. It includes nearly identical language to the resolution approved by the Woodland City Council during a special meeting Aug. 26.
The resolution frames the opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates as an act of support for nurses, first responders and other essential workers who are being required to be vaccinated by Washington state. Alexander said she sat through the Cowlitz County commissioners' meeting earlier this week and heard the concern many residents who attended voiced about the mandate.
"I want us to stand beside our heroes," Alexander said. "We are elected by the people and it's time for us to listen to the people."
Both the Woodland and Kelso resolutions claim the current mandates are potentially unconstitutional, encourage mandate opponents to seek legal action, and request that a special legislative session be called to limit the emergency powers claimed by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The current Washington mandates apply to healthcare workers, teachers, other school staff members and many state employees. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center said Wednesday that 94% of its staff in Washington was vaccinated before the Sept. 1 deadline.
The biggest difference between the proposed resolution for Kelso and the measure in Woodland is the lack of any concrete policy changes. The version being discussed Tuesday encourages businesses to follow the city's example by not requiring COVID-19 vaccines, but does not prevent the city from eventually putting a requirement in place.
City Manager Andy Hamilton said because Kelso follows the city manager form of government, the city is bound strictly to the advice of their legal counsel when it comes to policy changes. The City Council voted against previous anti-mandate resolutions proposed by Alexander because of concerns about their legality and enforceability.
Kelso also is not requiring city employees to received COVID vaccines. Hamilton said a vaccine policy would likely not be added unless a requirement was mandated by the state or enacted by a significant number of nearby cities.
"We are small enough in our city government that I just don't see a need for that policy," Hamilton said.