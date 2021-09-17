Kelso City Council will hold next meeting in Tam O'Shanter Park

The Kelso City Council is taking its upcoming meeting outside after debate over the indoor mask mandate prematurely ended the previous meeting.
Tuesday's council meeting will be held in the covered pavilion at Tam O'Shanter Park beginning at 6 p.m. City Manager Andy Hamilton said the decision to hold the meeting outdoors was made by the councilmembers Thursday to ensure as many people as possible would be able to attend.
The Sept. 7 council meeting was contentious before it began as Kelso Police Department officers enforced the statewide mask mandate at City Hall. After officers barred some unmasked visitors from entering the building and escorted another person out of the council chambers, a majority of the Kelso City Council walked out.
"I was elected to listen to all citizens and not just those on one side of the mask-wearing aisle," said Keenan Harvey, one of the councilmembers who walked out. "This allows us to have a meeting and allow everyone to speak."
Holding an outdoor meeting is not unprecedented for the Kelso City Council. A City Council meeting in August was held in the same section of Tam O'Shanter Park to coincide with National Night Out.
In the weeks since that meeting, Hamilton said he and the council have received comments from residents who were for and against the mask mandate. As Washington's outdoor mask mandate only applies to events with more than 500 people, the change in venue likely will render the mask requirement a moot point.
The council will discuss the full agenda of items that were not addressed during the aborted Sept. 7 meeting. One hot-button issue many residents hoped to discuss during the previous City Council meeting is a resolution of support for healthcare workers, teachers and other employees in Washington who plan to not follow the current vaccine mandates.
"A normal city council meeting averages two or three people who come to speak. We did not see that the other night," Hamilton said.
The council also will need to address items that have come up in the ensuing two weeks, including a lateral pay bonus for the Kelso Police Department and a proclamation honoring Constitution Week.
Hamilton said Tuesday's meeting will not be broadcast live on KLTV, but it will be taped and made available for citizens to view later.