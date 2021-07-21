Kelso City Council votes on housing moratorium and federal housing funds

The Kelso City Council had to reapprove the city’s moratorium on new halfway houses after the initial version lapsed early.

The City Council had approved the six-month moratorium in May as part of an effort to prevent two or more sex offenders from living in the same place. Kelso did not hold the required public hearing on the ordinance within 60 days of its approval, so the moratorium technically expired on July 17.

Both the vote on the moratorium and a public hearing on it were held during Tuesday’s council meeting. Acting Mayor Mike Karnofski said there would be more public hearings on the issue over the next six months, as city staff worked to create a more permanent ordinance related to housing sex offenders and felons.

The moratorium only affects new land-use applications in Kelso and not existing halfway houses. When the moratorium was first approved by City Council in May, Community Director Michael Kardas said he had not received new applications for halfway homes or similar residences since 2013.

Before the council meeting, there was a workshop presentation on consolidated federal housing funds. The Longview-Kelso HOME Consortium is jointly applying for the next five years of funding by the Department of Housing and Urban Development as well as one-time money through the American Rescue Plan Act.

