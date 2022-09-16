Kelso City Council to discuss Tuesday how to spend $250K in federal housing funds

Longview and Kelso are finalizing how the cities will spend $1.3 million in housing funds provided by the federal government's American Rescue Plan.

Kelso City Council will hold a public hearing during its Tuesday night meeting to discuss how it would spend the roughly $249,000 share of the funds set aside for Kelso. The allocation is also on the agenda for a final vote later in the meeting.

Federal housing funds provided to the Longview-Kelso HOME Consortium is split between the two cities based on their population. The $1.3 million up for discussion is a one-off provision from ARPA that is separate from the annual HOME funding given to the city consortium by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Kelso received funding requests from two agencies to address local housing needs. The Kelso Housing Authority requested $245,000 for affordable rental housing at Willow Grove Apartments and Community House on Broadway requested $84,000 to help with case management for the homeless.

The housings funds given to Longview and Kelso have to be used to create and preserve affordable housing, provide rental assistance or provide supportive services. The projects need to address populations that are unhoused, at risk of being unhoused, people fleeing domestic violence or veterans in one of the other categories.

Longview voted for an additional $133,000 to go to Lower Columbia CAP as the region's designated nonprofit recipient for community-based housing funds. The Kelso City Council needs to discuss and vote on the same funding for CAP.