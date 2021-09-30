Kelso City Council to discuss mask mandate approach Tuesday

The Kelso City Council has pushed a discussion about loosening the enforcement of the state's mask mandate to next week's council meeting.

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said the upcoming resolution may offer legal cover for looser enforcement of the current statewide indoor mask mandate for City Hall and other public buildings. A dispute between unmasked city residents and the Kelso Police Department on Sept. 7 led to the cancellation of that evening's council meeting and another meeting being moved to Tam O'Shanter Park.

Councilman Keenan Harvey suggested the city work on a proclamation about the mask mandate during the council meeting in the park. During that meeting, the council announced the wording of the proclamation would be discussed and finalized during a public workshop Sept. 30.

Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone said she has been working with Harvey, Hamilton, City Attorney Janean Parker and Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk to draft that resolution over the last few days and felt it was in an enforceable state.

"We did not feel it was necessary to have a workshop when the language in the document sounded pretty darn good," Malone said.