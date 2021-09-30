 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kelso City Council to discuss mask mandate approach Tuesday
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Kelso City Council to discuss mask mandate approach Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}
Keenan Harvey

Kelso City Councilman Keenan Harvey, center, discusses his proposal for a looser mask mandate policy during the September 21 council meeting.

 Brennen Kauffman

The Kelso City Council has pushed a discussion about loosening the enforcement of the state's mask mandate to next week's council meeting.

Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton said the upcoming resolution may offer legal cover for looser enforcement of the current statewide indoor mask mandate for City Hall and other public buildings. A dispute between unmasked city residents and the Kelso Police Department on Sept. 7 led to the cancellation of that evening's council meeting and another meeting being moved to Tam O'Shanter Park. 

Councilman Keenan Harvey suggested the city work on a proclamation about the mask mandate during the council meeting in the park. During that meeting, the council announced the wording of the proclamation would be discussed and finalized during a public workshop Sept. 30.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone said she has been working with Harvey, Hamilton, City Attorney Janean Parker and Kelso Police Chief Darr Kirk to draft that resolution over the last few days and felt it was in an enforceable state.

"We did not feel it was necessary to have a workshop when the language in the document sounded pretty darn good," Malone said.

The public will be able to comment on the final version of the proclamation during the next City Council meeting, which will be held starting at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in Tam O'Shanter Park. A final version of the measure will be included in the agenda packet released ahead of the meeting.

The City Council voted down previous resolutions that broadly opposed any mask requirement or limit based on vaccination status within the city over concerns about their legality.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News