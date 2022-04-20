Kelso city council starts rezoning process for Segale-owned properties

The Kelso City Council is changing the zoning for the land along the Talley Way road extension at the request of Segale Properties.

The council gave the first of two votes to approve the ordinance, making the zoning change during Tuesday night’s council meeting. The second vote will take place at the next council meeting in May.

The Portland office of Trammell Crow Company submitted the zoning change application in February on behalf of Segale Properties, who own the three parcels of land in question. The request changes the area from a commercial zone to an industrial zone on the city’s future land-use map, and the zoning would similarly change from regional commercial to light industrial.

“In addition to the local demand in the city, the regional demand for industrial land continues to grow and will increase the need for property with good freeway access and developable areas,” Trammell Crow representatives wrote as part of the application to the city.

This change reverts the land back to its original classification. Developer Mario Segale requested a change from industrial zoning to commercial in 2009 to prepare for a proposed retail complex called ‘Kelso Village.’

When the Longview Wye project reconfigured the interchange between Interstate 5 and Talley Way, the properties owned by Segale were viewed as a potential major business draw. Since then, however, no further development has taken place.

Representatives from Trammell Crow and Anchor Point, which owns much of the land west of the properties in question, attended Tuesday’s council meeting in support of the proposed change.

In other business, the Kelso City Council gave final approval for an ordinance updating the policy for the Kelso Police Department’s body-worn cameras and approved updates to the rules and procedures affecting how the City Council operates.

Opioid settlementAs part of the council’s consent agenda, the city approved an agreement to receive a payout from the opioid lawsuit settled by Purdue Pharma earlier this year. The Washington Attorney General’s Office reached a settlement agreement with Purdue and the Sackler family in March that would provide the state with an estimated $183 million.

According to a statewide breakdown of the settlement shares included with the council packet, Kelso would receive 0.13% of the total share of the settlement that is set aside for Washington. Longview would get 0.62% of the settlement, and Cowlitz County is slated to get 1.72%.

Shares of the settlement are calculated based on the population and on metrics that look at the impacts that Oxycontin and opioids had on the local community. Settlement money can be used for opioid addiction treatment and prevention efforts.

The proposed settlement still needs to be approved by a bankruptcy court before any money is provided.

