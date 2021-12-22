 Skip to main content
Kelso City Council renews humane society contract with concerns about cost

The Kelso City Council voted to renew its animal control contract with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County during its Tuesday night meeting, though not without concerns about the cost.

The proposed contract was a one year, $130,000 agreement to continue the Humane Society's lead role in handling animal control within the city.

City Manager Andy Hamilton said the new agreement had been jointly negotiated with Longview and the Cowlitz County commissioners and had been approved by both other entities. Hamilton said the one-year contract will give the new director time to readjust before renegotiating a longer-term deal for services.

Several councilmembers had questions about why the contract included a 5% cost increase heading into next year. Keenan Harvey, who previously was the executive director of the humane society, voted for the contract to maintain services, but had concerns about the rising cost.

The council also renewed its lease with the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce for the visitors center on Minor Road. The lease and operations agreement will allow the Chamber of Commerce to operate the building through the end of 2027.

A decision about appointing a new member to the Kelso Housing Authority board was tabled for the third meeting in a row. The decision is being delayed by councilmembers to allow someone from the Kelso Housing Authority to attend a council meeting and explain why so few members of the board actually live in Kelso.

Tuesday was Jeffrey McAllister's final City Council meeting for his term. Brian Wood will be sworn into McAllister's position at the first meeting in January.

