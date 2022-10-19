Kelso City Council questions raising property taxes, including for $2M needed for roads through 2024

Kelso is facing a pair of million-dollar questions as the city works to set its budget for the next two years.

The city is figuring out how to raise an additional $1 million per year in 2023 and 2024 to improve local streets, and is considering raising taxes.

"We need to raise the million dollars and do whatever else we need to do to keep our maintenance costs down," Mayor Mike Karnofski said during the workshop.

The Kelso City Council talked through budget plans at a workshop Tuesday afternoon before that evening's council meeting. Much of the workshop was spent on the road funding question, an issue the council has focused on during multiple workshops and presentations this year.

City Finance Director Brian Butterfield gave the council a presentation about the options for funding the roads. The most straightforward approach would be a property tax increase, either through a bond levy or a levy lid lift. The idea had some early support from the council, along with concerns about having no backup plan if voters rejected the levy.

Butterfield said the city could also use a transportation benefit district or local improvement districts to support individual road projects. Local improvement districts haven't been used in Kelso since the 1990s, when residents used a district to install new street lights.

Other projects

Councilmembers also discussed how to fund a litany of projects previously reviewed during their last two budget workshops. These projects include major repair work at Catlin Hall and the Catlin Spray Park, roof repairs for the Amtrak train depot, and playground improvements at Lads & Lassies Park.

Many of the projects could be recipients of Kelso's $3.4 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which have not been allocated. Butterfield said his sense was that the council preferred to use the ARPA money to take on the multiple smaller projects instead of a portion of something larger, like a possible overhaul of the city's water supply.

"It's easier to raise money in the water system by raising the rates," Butterfield said.

In July, City Manager Andrew Hamilton said crews were inspecting the city's Ranney Well collector and would evaluate whether to repair or replace the well with ARPA money. The city is still waiting on the final report about the well's condition.

City revenue public hearing

During the council meeting later on Tuesday, a property tax increase was discussed in the public hearing about Kelso's revenue sources. Butterfield and city staff recommended the council implement a 1% rate increase for next year, though road projects would need additional funds on top of that increase.

The recommended increase translates to roughly 1.3 cents for every $1,000 in assessed home value, or an additional $45,000 for the city budget.

The City Council will hold a final budget workshop ahead of the council's Nov. 15 meeting. Before that point, Butterfield said he and Hamilton would work with the city's department heads to arrive at a balanced preliminary budget.