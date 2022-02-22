 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kelso City Council holding special meeting Friday for training, planning workshop

Kelso City Hall

The Kelso City Council announced a special council meeting will take place Friday afternoon

Two pieces of action are on the agenda for Friday. The first is a required open government training session for the newest members of the council. New council members by the Open Government Training Act have to go through training within 90 days of taking office to learn about public meeting law; public records law; and the responsibilities of council members, the city manager and other subjects.

After the training, council members will take part in a strategic planning workshop to identify the city's overall priorities and goals for the rest of 2022. The planning workshop is being led by Jeff Swanson from Exigy Consulting.

The special meeting will start at 4 p.m. and will take place in the normal council chambers.

