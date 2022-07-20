Kelso City Council aligns with state, bans openly carrying weapons at public meetings

A close vote at the Tuesday night Kelso City Council bans people from openly carrying weapons at public meetings.

The council voted 4-3 to enact an open carry restriction that mirrors the new law passed by the state Legislature this spring. Councilmembers Jim Hill, Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander voted against the measure.

The state law prohibits the open carry of weapons at city, town and county municipal buildings or any other location where a public meeting for municipalities takes place. Cities and public agencies are required to post signs to provide notice of the restriction.

The Kelso council’s vote makes the restriction part of the Kelso municipal code and enforceable at the local level by Kelso police officers once it takes effect later this month. Open carry that violates the law is punishable by a misdemeanor charge.

The same law prohibits all firearms and weapons from being carried at school board meetings in Washington and open carry at ballot counting centers and voting centers.

The next Kelso City Council meeting is scheduled to take place in Tam O’Shanter Park during the National Night Out event, which connects communities with their local police. Hamilton said the city was checking whether the open carry ban would still apply for the outdoor meeting.