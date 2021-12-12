Kelso businessman John Jabusch dives into new role as Cowlitz County commissioner

Minutes after taking his oath of office Tuesday, Cowlitz County Commissioner John Jabusch voted in one of the most major decisions of the year, passing the county’s $250 million budget.

“I would say it’s going great,” Jabusch said. “My impression of the other commissioners is really good, and I’m confident I can work with them both. I’m trying to be a sponge right now.”

Gov. Jay Inslee last week appointed Jabusch to the vacant District 3 seat after the Kelso resident applied directly to the governor’s office.

Jabusch said he didn’t initially apply for the position after Joe Gardner stepped down in September because he didn’t think he was ready to “uncouple” from commitments with his business.

Commissioners Dennis Weber and Arne Mortensen couldn’t agree on a candidate within 60 days, and the decision was forwarded to Inslee in early November.

At that time, Jabusch said a good friend encouraged him to apply to the governor’s office. He sent a letter of interest Nov. 22 and later was interviewed virtually. Jabusch said he plans to run for the position next year when it is up for election.

Jabusch said he wanted to apply because he’s passionate about trying to help the county succeed. He said he’d make a good representative as a lifelong county resident who has spent years “building a tool box” and may have some unique skills and perspectives.

After graduating from Kelso High School in 1977 and Western Washington University in 1981, Jabusch worked at Wilcox and Flegel until 1989. He later started Petroleum Services Unlimited and sold it in 1994. Jabusch then bought the Honda motorcycle dealership in Longview, which later became Pro Caliber Motorsports. The Longview store closed in 2016, and Jabusch remained owner of the stores in Vancouver and Bend, Ore.

Jabusch served on the YMCA of Southwest Washington Board of Directors for eight years, on the Cowlitz County Public Facilities District board, and with the Kelso Dugout Club. He has coached youth sports, including baseball, football and basketball. Jabusch has been married to Shelly Jabusch for 41 years and has four children and seven grandchildren in the local area.

“I want to give back to the community,” he said. “I’ve got all my family here. ... I’d love for there to be opportunities for them. ... I want that for all kids in Cowlitz County.”

Jabusch said many people who grow up in the county move away, and he’d like to better use the county’s assets and create reasons for people to stay.

The county has great industrial properties, ports and a ready workforce, Jabusch said. After years of permitting battles caused backers to pull a proposed methanol plant out of Kalama, Jabusch said the county has to look outside the box for economic development.

“I’m seeing great opportunities for Cowlitz County, but we’ve got to have something we can get permitted,” he said.

Jabusch said he is anxious to dig into solutions for the homeless problem because he is passionate about helping people.

As he works to get up to speed on things, Jabusch said he plans to listen a lot, not be bashful about sharing his opinion and not be afraid to ask questions. He said he wants to tour county projects, the Headquarters Landfill and the Alabama Street camp.

Jabusch said he has stuck around Cowlitz County because of his businesses in the area and his family’s deep roots in the community, going back to 1900.

“I’m not going anywhere. If I can help make it better, I want to,” he said. “Being able to help in some capacity as a commissioner, that’s my goal.”

Commissioner Weber said he is excited Jabusch has joined the board.

“I have been absolutely impressed with how John has jumped into our discussions and some decision making based on his experiences dealing with business,” Weber said. “I’m really pleased he doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind and does so based on his experience, compassion toward other people and based on his willingness to listen to different viewpoints.”

Commissioner Mortensen said he is “optimistic and enthusiastic” about Jabusch’s appointment.

“He’s doing all the right things, asking a lot of questions, not at all being presumptive or anything like that. (He’s) asking questions and contributing along the way,” Mortensen said. “I’m always a cautious person, so when I say I’m optimistic it’s a pretty solid statement.”

