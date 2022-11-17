Kelso budget takes shape as council approves property tax levy, ARPA funding

Kelso's budget for the next two years took a clearer shape at Tuesday night's Kelso City Council meeting.

The City Council voted to enact a property tax levy increase for the first time since 2019 to increase the city's general fund. The tax decision was one piece of the night's budget discussions, which in its preliminary form is slated to be lower than in 2022.

The council voted 4-3 to pass the levy after staff recommended that the city take the maximum allowed increase. The tax increase will add roughly $69,000 to Kelso's general fund, which is a tax increase of $3.67 per year for a home assessed at $300,000 compared to the current rate.

The next measure to increase the garbage service rates by 4% for each of the next two years passed 5-2. Keenan Harvey and Lisa Alexander voted against both increases, with LaDonna Page joining them in a vote against the property tax.

"We tack on all of these increasing taxes, it's a huge burden for our residents, even if it is 69 cents this year and 75 cents the next," Harvey said.

Budget

The first public hearing for Kelso's next biennial budget was also held Tuesday. City staff proposed an initial budget of $57.6 million for 2023 and $45 million for 2024.

The budgets for the next two years are a decline from the $63.2 million budget Kelso had set for 2022. However, with a $2 million one-time bond payment included in the 2022 budget and the addition of American Rescue Plan Act funding next, the effect on city services is expected to be small next year.

"This budget retains, for the most part, the current levels of service that we are providing to our citizens now," Kelso Finance Director Brian Butterfield said.

The general fund largely remains unchanged for the next two years, going from $20.3 million this year to $21.1 million in 2023 and returning to $20 million the following year. The number of city employees is not expected to change.

The largest decreases are in the sewer fund and the general obligation bond fund, both of which transferred more than a million dollars to support other city projects in 2022.

The preliminary budget did not include the city's spending plans for its federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The City Council opted Tuesday to add $2.38 million in ARPA projects to the 2023 budget when it is brought back for further public hearings and approval.

About $2.1 million of that funding will be split between three repair projects: the Catlin Spray Park, the Catlin Senior Center and the Amtrak train station in Kelso. The rest of the budgeted money will go toward a variety of parks and recreation projects, from improvements at Lads & Lassies Park to work with the Port of Longview to establish a kayak launch on the Coweeman River.