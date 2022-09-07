Kelso approves police staff increase to 'hire ahead' for 2023

The Kelso City Council approved an additional officer hire for the Kelso Police Department during its meeting Tuesday night.

The budget ordinance allows the police department to "hire ahead" by one officer more than the department is budgeted for. It brings the total number of employees for the Kelso police to 28.

Police Chief Darr Kirk told the council the department was expecting to see at least one police officer retire in the spring and have several others who will be eligible to retire. With the shrinking number of applicants that Kelso and other police departments have been seeing, Kirk said, it made sense to plan ahead for future openings.

"The qualified applicants are there, but it's not as many of them, so it's competitive for all agencies to get those folks hired," Kirk said.

If the police find a candidate to hire for the new patrol position, the academy training and field training would take up to a year before the new hire can take on full patrol duties.

Kirk mentioned a bill proposed in the Legislature last year and seemed likely to return again in 2023; it would increase police staffing funds across the state. In Kelso, Kirk said that could translate to an additional three patrol officers.

In other news, council members also approved a consultant agreement with Wallis Engineering to design a series of safety improvements for bikers and pedestrians. The $239,000 consultant agreement covered by a grant the city received from the Washington Department of Transportation to make the city's downtown core safer for pedestrians.

The planned safety measures would be enacted in the blocks between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way. Proposed safety changes include a pedestrian island on Cowlitz and Third Avenue, flashing pedestrian crosswalk signals at two intersections, and bike lane markings on the Allen Street bridge, Cowlitz Way, Fourth and Fifth avenues.

The current proposal is to have the designs finished by Wallis in May and complete the construction work for the improvements by the end of fall 2023.

The council voted to delayed a discussion about the city's contract with the Kelso Highlander Festival commission until its Sept. 20 meeting to avoid interfering with the event happening this weekend.