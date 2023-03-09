The Kelso City Council approved a project to create safer routes to Coweeman Middle and Kelso High schools during its meeting Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved a $176,000 engineering contract with Wallis Engineering to design pedestrian safety improvements along Allen Street between the I-5 interchange and Crescent Drive.

Proposed improvements in the area include two rapid flashing beacons, two solar-powered speed display signs, new striping and sidewalk repairs.

The project is fully funded by a Washington State Department of Transportation grant for Safe Routes to Schools projects. The city expects to have the project completed by the end of this year.

In the last two years, Kelso approved design contracts for two other Safe Routes to School projects outside of Huntington Middle School.

The city council also voted to appoint two new members to the Highlander Festival Commission, Kenneth Maney and James Phelps, and approved a contract for citywide aerial imaging.

