Kelso approves airport budget increase to cover fuel tank project

An increased 2022 budget to handle major projects at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport is heading for approval from all the overseeing agencies.

The Kelso City Council approved the proposed $2.3 million budget for airport operations during its meeting Tuesday. The budget for 2022 is similar to what was budgeted for the airport's operations in 2019 and marks a 40% increase from last year's budget.

Airport manager Chris Paolini told the City Council that a handful of major projects contributed to the expected growth in the budget with $1.2 million of the budget serving as the local funding for a fuel tank replacement and ramp rehabilitation scheduled to take place next summer.

Paolini said the airport will transition from underground fuel tanks to standing tanks, which will be more environmentally friendly, and will make space for a connecting strip between the airport's two runways. The fuel tank replacement program largely will be funded by grants from the state and the Federal Aviation Administration.

