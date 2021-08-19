Kelso approves airport budget increase to cover fuel tank project

An increased 2022 budget to handle major projects at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport is heading for approval from all the overseeing agencies.
The Kelso City Council approved the proposed $2.3 million budget for airport operations during its meeting Tuesday. The budget for 2022 is similar to what was budgeted for the airport's operations in 2019 and marks a 40% increase from last year's budget.
Airport manager Chris Paolini told the City Council that a handful of major projects contributed to the expected growth in the budget with $1.2 million of the budget serving as the local funding for a fuel tank replacement and ramp rehabilitation scheduled to take place next summer.
Paolini said the airport will transition from underground fuel tanks to standing tanks, which will be more environmentally friendly, and will make space for a connecting strip between the airport's two runways. The fuel tank replacement program largely will be funded by grants from the state and the Federal Aviation Administration.
In addition to approving the overall budget, council members voted for city manager Andy Hamilton to accept a $500,000 loan from the Washington Department of Transportation for the fuel tank replacement project. Kelso was the fourth and final vote of approval needed for the airport to receive the state funds.
The building repair fund was the biggest growth in a recurring line item, which will go from $25,000 this year to $150,000. Paolini said the additional funding will go toward demolition of old hangar buildings and the construction of a garage for airport equipment.
Cascade Air took over as the fixed-base operator for the airport earlier this year. Traffic through Southwest Washington Regional Airport has remained at an elevated level throughout this summer and Paolini complimented the renovations and expansion Cascade Air has done to the terminal building.
"Anybody flying in to visit people in Cowlitz County, this is their first impression of our community," Paolini said.
Kelso was the first of the four members of the interlocal managing agreement for the airport that has approved the 2022 budget. The Cowlitz County Commissioners, the Longview City Council and the Port of Longview will review and vote on the budget in upcoming meetings.