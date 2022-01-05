Karnofski selected as Kelso mayor, questions raised over city charter

After attempts to reinstate former Kelso Mayor Nancy Malone and remove members Mike Karnofski and Kim Lefebvre were blocked Tuesday, the Kelso City Council also had to recess twice over disruptions from a member of the public.

Tuesday night’s meeting started with the appointment of Karnofski as mayor and Lefebvre as deputy mayor in 4-2 votes, with Karnofski, Lefebvre, Brian Wood and Jim Hill voting in favor of both and Kennan Harvey and Lisa Alexander not voting for the two nominations.

Karnofski thanked the council “for having the faith in me to elect me as mayor.”

Motion to remove Karnofski and Lefebvre

Harvey said he was “formally requesting” City Manager Andy Hamilton announce Lefebvre’s and Karnofski’s “seats are vacant and you forfeited office on July 20.”

He said when Karnofski ran that July meeting in Deputy Mayor Lefebvre’s presence, it violated the city charter. Karnofski said Wednesday that Lefebvre was recovering from a surgery that day and asked him to run the meeting.

"In my mind pretty straightforward," Karnofski said. "I was asked to run the meeting."

City Attorney Janean Parker said as there were specific circumstances at the meeting that prevented the deputy mayor from ruling, “it is my option that it does not constitute a violation.”

No action was taken Tuesday based on Harvey’s request.

Motion to re-appoint Malone

Malone was removed from the council at its last meeting for missing six meetings in a year, which is the limit set in the city charter.

However, Harvey and Alexander argued she had not missed six, as two of those meetings were not valid meetings: the Sept. 7 meeting that was canceled after a quorum of council members walked out over the mask mandate, and the July 20 meeting that Harvey claimed was not run in accordance with the city charter.

Alexander said Malone asked to be Zoomed into a meeting and was denied, which was improper.

“Nancy missed all but two of those meetings taking care of a dying sister-in-law and brother who have had cancer. Her sister-in-law did pass, but her brother is still fighting. Anyone who doesn’t vote to reinstate her due to these circumstance has no heart,” Alexander said.

City Attorney Parker said she reviewed all information, including the questions brought by Harvey and Alexander, and “I believe she has missed the requisite number of meetings and our charter mandates the action that was taken.”

Three audience members spoke in favor of reappointing Malone, one of whom said he lives in Castle Rock. Kelso resident Kirsten Markstrom said she was “really disappointed in the removal of our mayor at the last meeting.”

“Nancy Malone did an excellent job as a mayor and I think it was really slimy the way you guys went about removing her,” she told the council. “It feels like you did it to eliminate your competition and I don’t feel that was very representative of the citizens of Kelso, so I’m very disappointed in all of you.”

Wood, who was sworn in alongside Karnofski and Lefebvre earlier in the meeting, said the night was a “heck of a way to get introduced to the council procedures.”

“I do not know Ms. Malone but I respect anyone who is willing to step up and do the work of the city for the benefit of the citizens of the city,” Wood said. “That said, I’m opposed to immediately reappointing her."

Wood said he would rather use the city procedures to get applications as "we owe ourselves the opportunity to look at everyone who is willing and able to put in the time necessary.”

Harvey and Alexander were the only two who voted in favor of the motion to reappoint Malone, with the other four council members voting against it. The council then voted 4-2, in a reversal of the prior vote, to direct the city to start seeking applicants for the position.

“She was elected to that position and appointing someone else to it is wrong,” Harvey said of Malone.

After the vote, a woman in the audience protested the result, eventually causing the meeting to recess for 10 minutes. The same woman prompted a short recess earlier in the meeting when she refused to wear a mask.

The council earlier tabled last meeting’s minutes after Harvey brought up a question of if the meeting had ever been officially called to order. In a 4-2 vote with Harvey and Alexander voting against, the council tabled the minutes until such time the clerk could review the tapes of the meeting and determine if the meeting had been called to order.

The council also passed an $85,000 engineering design contract for a water pipe upgrade meant to help Kelso transfer water from Longview more easily and heard a first reading on an ordinance to return a remnant piece of property to the previous owner, 4Leaf, for a payment of $2,700 and a permanent construction easement for the city after the South Kelso railroad crossing project.

