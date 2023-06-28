KALAMA — Residents looking to celebrate Independence Day have a new option this year — "Kalama Summer Lights on the Fourth."

The city of Kalama partnered with the Port of Kalama to hold the free, family friendly event at the Westin Amphitheater/Marine Park on Tuesday. The event will include vendors, food trucks and a beer garden and live music.

"Summer Lights" kicks off with a flag ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by a performance by Rising Heights Dance Studio at 10:30, said Emily Moore, Kalama media and records clerk, who organized the event. Kids can get their faces painted for free.

Vendors will open at 10 a.m. selling artisan goods, jewelry, custom T-shirts and body care products. Two food trucks will be available and the Kalama Lions Club is hosting a beer garden, which opens at 11 a.m., Moore said.

Live music will start at 1 p.m. with Alex Blum and the Roadside Quartet, followed by Wilson Squared from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Thunderstruck AC/DC tribute band closing out the night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The event will not include a professional firework show, at least in 2023. Many residents set off their own fireworks at the beach.

People who don't need ADA access can park on West Frontage Road and cross the pedestrian bridge, Moore said. The port's several parking lots will also be available.

The city has advertised the event to American Cruise Lines, and the American Harmony vessel is scheduled to be docked at the port on July 4, Moore said. Hopefully passengers get involved, she added.

"The port is a great partner," Moore said. "I appreciate all they've done to make this happen."

Moore said people are already talking about next year, and she intends to have a successful event to continue.

"We've had a lot of positive feedback. People are excited to come participate in a local event," she said.