KALAMA — Seven residences will temporarily have no water Wednesday morning during a water main shutdown.

Kalama Public Works is shutting down the water main starting at 9 a.m., with service back on no later than 1 p.m., according to the city. The temporary outage will affect three houses and a fourplex on South Ninth and Cedar streets, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

Rasmussen suggested affected households fill up a couple pitchers of drinking water before the scheduled outage.

The shutdown will allow crews to isolate and move a fire hydrant on Cedar Street between South Ninth and 10th streets as part of a sidewalk project, Rasmussen said.

The city contracted with Halme Excavating to add sidewalk on Cedar, Date, Eighth, Ninth and 10th streets near the elementary school. Kalama received two state grants to pay for the $404,370 project.

Those with questions or concerns can reach Rasmussen at 360-673-3706 or krasmussen@cityofkalama.com.