Kalama voters to decide on sales tax for street repairs after narrow loss in 2020

KALAMA — During the primary election in less than a month, Kalama voters will decide on 0.2% sales tax to fund neighborhood street repairs for the second time in two years.

The tax would bring the city's total sales tax to 8.1% and add 2 cents to a $10 purchase in city limits. City Administrator Adam Smee estimated it would raise about $130,000 to $150,000 annually for the city's transportation benefit district.

Only voters inside the city limits will see the measure on the ballot. It needs a simple majority to pass. If approved, it would go into effect Jan. 1, with the city beginning to receive revenue in March, and last 10 years.

In the 2020 general election, Kalama’s sales tax measure lost by 14 votes. The City Council in May voted 4-1 to put the measure on the August ballot. Councilwoman Wendy Conradi was opposed because the proposal already failed and inflation has risen costs for citizens, she said.

Kalama City Council approves waterline design work, salary commission, 0.2% sales tax measure KALAMA — The Kalama City Council on Thursday approved adding to its contract with the city’s consulting engineer to design moving a section of…

The argument for the measure states with an anticipated increase in tourism and planned development, the tax is the best way to collect needed funds to maintain streets.

"With this tiny tax, it doesn’t matter if they are a Kalama resident, a visitor pulling off of I-5 to shop, or a vacationer, revenue will be collected equally," proponents of the measure wrote in the voters' pamphlet argument. "This will shift almost all the financial burden off our shoulders and onto those visitors and weekend tourists."

No argument against the measure was submitted for the voters' guide.

Since getting rid of car tab fees in 2020, the city does not have a dedicated revenue stream to pay for repairs and improvements to neighborhood streets ineligible for state and federal funds. Kalama used the tab fees to fund its transportation benefit district, which can also be funded by the 0.2% sales tax.

Without a dedicated revenue stream, funding for street repairs comes from the general fund, which also pays for police, parks, the library and other city expenses.

Smee said using general funds to backfill the "funding gap" created if the tax doesn't pass may involve "some difficult conversations at budget time." It will be up to the city council to decide what general funds are spent on, he said.

Cowlitz County's first requested recount shows 'a dead accurate count' Cowlitz County’s first requested recount did not resurrect a rejected Kalama sales tax, but election officials say it provided an opportunity …

Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said using a sales and use tax is the most "sensible" way to pay for street projects because state and federal grants require engineering and paperwork that ends up being about 25% of the cost.

In the past six years, the city used transportation benefit district money to pave side streets that don't qualify for state or federal funding, Rasmussen said.

"In a small community like Kalama we have a lot of streets that the last time they've seen pavement was in the mid '80s," he said. "We keep filling potholes but this funding mechanism gives us an avenue to restore the streets for the residents who live on them."

The city has repaired quite a few neighborhood streets over the years but some are still in need, Rasmussen said. That includes Nectarine Drive, which would cost the city about $45,000 to repave, according to the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program.