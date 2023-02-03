KALAMA — The Kalama City Council Thursday moved forward its review of new and updated policies, as part of the city's effort to create its first full policy manual.

The council gave initial approval to proposed language for chapters regarding equipment and records and documents. The council is set to review each section of the new policy manual and approve the entire thing when it's completed, said Adam Smee, city administrator.

At a Jan. 19 workshop, the council discussed the first three chapters of the manual, which included: conduct standards for elected officials and employees; internet use; subpoenas and court appearances; ADA compliance; emergency management plan; volunteers; use of public facilities; holiday displays; memorials and flags.

In April, the council approved $14,600 to work with Lexipol, a policy tracking and consulting company, on the new policy manual as part of a budget amendment. Lexipol's annual fee is $4,300 to monitor law changes.

"The advantage with using Lexipol is we will be sent information for updates due to law changes in a timely manner so the policies can be kept current going forward," said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

Kalama has never had a full policy manual but has some policies adopted by resolution, most of which are outdated, McMaster said. The city is starting from scratch with Lexipol's templates, drafted from federal and state laws and best practices, which don't differ much from policies in place, she said.

The council will next review personnel policies, which have been in place for a long time but are outdated, McMaster said. Staff have used the city's existing personnel policy and related contract language to modify the Lexipol template to better fit Kalama, she said.

The policy updates were not triggered by a specific event or cause for concern, but rather an effort by the mayor and management to adopt best practices, Smee said.

"As Kalama’s staff has increased to about two dozen FTE (full time equivalents), we recognize the need for formal policies in addition to the collective bargaining labor agreements," Smee said. "I believe the written and adopted policies will provide a clear baseline for how we at the city do business."