Kalama Telephone awarded $8.6 million grant for rural fiber internet

KALAMA — The Kalama Telephone Company received an $8.6 million federal grant to expand fiber internet service to more than 4,000 people in and around Kalama.

The grant was announced Thursday as part of the new round of funding from the Broadband Reconnect Program, a program managed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide grants and loans for broadband internet projects in rural sections of the country. Kalama was the only project in Washington awarded a portion of $759 million provided during the current round.

"The USDA isn't just about food and agriculture. It's about helping the rural communities that support the food and the ag," said Philip Eggman, spokesman for USDA Rural Development in Washington.

The area served by the fiber expansion begins near the outskirts of Kalama's city limits and stretches about 10 miles east. The project is estimated to cover 4,330 people and connect to more than 1,200 homes, businesses and farms.

Rick Vitzthum, chief financial officer for the Kalama Telephone Company, said the rocky terrain starting on the east side of the city and the distance between rural homes made it expensive to expand internet service without the additional funding. The grant covers 75% of the project's cost, with Kalama Telephone investing to make up the rest.

"We've been able to get copper wires out there but the next level is going to be fiber broadband service," Vitzthum said.

Copper internet maxes out at download speeds of 25 megabits per second, Vitzthum said, while fiber broadband can be multiple times faster.

In previous years Broadband Reconnect grants has been given to the Mason County Public Utility and the Whidbey Telephone Company serving Point Roberts.

Kalama Telephone needs to receive the final paperwork approval and environmental clearance from the USDA's Rural Utilities Service before they can begin building out the fiber.