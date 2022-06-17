Kalama tables proposal opposing new law axing open carry in legislative offices, days after gun threat made at school

KALAMA — After discussion and public comment Thursday, the Kalama City Council tabled a proposal that would conflict with a new state law prohibiting open carry in the council chamber.

Councilman Steve Kallio requested an ordinance to "restore citizens' right to open carry" in the building during the June 2 meeting.

Last week, City Attorney Sam Satterfield wrote a letter recommending the council not move forward with the ordinance, which would be in direct competition with the new state law.

The Legislature passed House Bill 1630 earlier this year, expanding the existing law restricting weapons in certain locations. The changes went into effect June 9.

School board meetings were added to the section prohibiting weapons on school grounds. City or county buildings used for governing body meetings, or other locations of public meetings or hearings, were added to the section prohibiting openly carrying a firearm or other weapon on state capitol campus grounds and legislative offices. School boards and municipality must post signs advising citizens of the restrictions.

At Thursday's meeting, Kallio said he doesn't believe the Legislature had the right to make laws dictating what "we can and can't do constitutionally in this building, owned by the citizens of Kalama."

A city can create a law that is more restrictive than a state law but not less and it still must meet constitutional and legal requirements, Satterfield wrote. Adopting a conflicting ordinance would cause confusion for law enforcement and citizens and leave the city at a liability, he said.

Alternatively, the council could approve legal action against the state to challenge the bill or the legality of the limitations, Satterfield wrote.

Mayor Mike Reuter said the city does not have the financial resources to sue the state.

It's not a "revolutionary move" to allow open carry in the building, as the new law only started a week ago, Kallio said, but he understands why people oppose his suggestion.

"This isn’t political. I'm not grandstanding, but we need to defend our right to govern the city as we see fit the way we were elected to do," he said. "Unfortunately this one revolves around guns, but we need to get the power back to where it belongs."

Kallio said the topic is political and emotional, and he is not going to push the proposal because of recent developments in the community.

On Monday, Kalama schools were put on lockdown after a student told a peer he wanted to fire a machine gun into a group of students protesting outside the high school. The teen left campus, and police put the school in lockdown. Police located the teenager and found probable cause to arrest him.

Police Chief Ralph Herrera said the threat was credible but found not to be actionable, as the teenager did not have access to firearms at home.

During the Thursday meeting, a handful of residents applauded the police department's response to the threat and spoke against opposing the state law.

Mel Kamerath said she thinks the legislation is reasonable because it doesn't prohibit all guns. She said she would be uncomfortable with people openly carrying a gun during council meetings.

Tanaja Gravina said the community should trust in the police department to respond when needed.

"Citizens taking a show of force into their hands in a meeting like this or a school board meeting, not only does that bring a heightened level of anxiety, but also adds the higher chances of something going wrong," she said.

Resident Tina Day said while she is "very pro-gun," she has been in long, heated school board meetings that could have ended badly if someone had a gun.

"As a person with a concealed weapon and a right to carry, I can't imagine coming in here with an open carry weapon on my hip or in my hand," she said. "I just feel like it's not appropriate and definitely not at a school."

The council unanimously voted to table the proposal.

Councilmembers Scott Moon and Matthew Merz voiced similar concerns as Kallio about the constitutionality of the new state law and expressed support for open carry. The councilmen acknowledged the "bad timing" of the proposal.

"I think it’s a bad idea right now because of what's going on and just what’s happening in our community, but at the same time it's, again, another right," taken away, Moon said.

Councilmembers Jon Stanfill and Wendy Conradi opposed moving forward with an ordinance and encouraged those opposed to the state law to talk to state legislators and vote.

