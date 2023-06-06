KALAMA — This school year, the Kalama School District updated financial processes after its last two state audits found accounting errors stemming from staff turnover during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Washington State Auditor's Office report published last week.

The 2021-2022 audit reviewed the district's financial statements and compliance with federal laws and regulations. While the state didn't find problems with the district's handling of federal programs, it found Kalama did not adequately ensure financial reporting was complete, accurate and followed the state school district accounting manual.

The audit identified incorrect transaction classifications, balances not supported by underlying records, and lease agreements incorrectly recorded in accounting records.

In one now-corrected error, the district's general fund reported about $35,000 more than the county treasurer, and the district could not explain the difference at the time. It turned out to be a payment to the Department of Retirement systems logged incorrectly, said Nick Shanmac, district spokesperson.

The audit identified other errors in the financial statements, schedules and notes “that were not individually significant but when taken together, they impair the understandability of the financial reports.”

State and federal regulations require very specific documentation of many aspects of school districts' operations, said Superintendent Eric Nerison in a statement.

"Staying abreast of regulatory changes requires a total team effort, and with staff turnover in business management, being able to rely on the Auditor's Office for guidance has been a huge positive," he said.

The State Auditor's Office recommended the district provide additional training, ensure transaction recording follows the state manual, dedicate resources to reconcile all funds to the county treasurer in a timely way, and implement processes to identify and evaluate changes to accounting standards.

Some of the problems identified in the 2021-2022 audit were the same as the 2019-2021 audit released in March because new changes we're yet visible, Shanmac said. All new processes were implemented for the 2022-2023 school year, he said.

In its response to the 2019-2021 audit findings, the district states the staff turnover happened when the district was focused on the "high-priority responsibilities" of managing the COVID-19 pandemic fiscally and operationally.

"I appreciate the state auditor’s team and their expertise in reviewing district finances,” said Jennifer Steward, school district business manager. “Each audit serves as a valuable opportunity to learn and strengthen our practices, ensuring strict compliance with all relevant local, state, and federal financial regulations."