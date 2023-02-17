KALAMA — After suspending City Council member salaries for 2024 due to budget cuts, at its Feb. 8 meeting the Kalama Salary Commission reversed its November decision.

The commission also voted to give the mayor and council raises in 2023 and to no longer tie pay to meeting attendance, but the city attorney determined that the commission can't change salaries mid-year.

To address concerns that the suspended salaries would prevent people from running for the affected council seats, the commission voted to return the salary levels to status quo. Any raises or other changes will be reviewed later this year.

The current council member salary is $100 per meeting not to exceed $200 per month, last updated in 2014. The mayor’s salary has been $700 per month since 2017. If all members attend all meetings, that totals $20,400.

During its Nov. 7 meeting, the three-member group decided not to raise mayor or council member pay for 2023 and determined that for those appointed in 2023 or beginning service in 2024, all salaries will be suspended until “all departments can be fully funded.”

The commission considered “fully funded” to be 2022 levels without proposed cuts, said Mike Phillips, committee chair.

On Nov. 17, Kalama City Council members voiced concerns about the decision to suspend pay in 2024, which would affect three of the five council seats. Council members also worried that suspending the salary for the seats up for election would prevent people from running.

Under state law, increases set by salary commissions affect all elected officials, regardless of their terms of office. Salary decreases affect incumbent officials at the start of their next term.

Three council seats are up for election this year and the other two and the mayor are up in 2025.

Kalama code calls for the commission to meet each year to review the salaries before the annual budget process to determine if a change will be included in the next year's budget. The commission must complete its review within 120 calendar days of the first meeting.

Last year, the commission was under a time crunch because it took several months to receive enough applicants for the three positions. The commission's first meeting in November was amid the budget season.

The salary commission met again this month to re-evaluate 2023 salaries. City staff presented information about the budget, the council and mayor positions and their typical workloads.

Commission member Staci Mangan said the state laws were different than what was presented in the fall and she didn't initially understand how much time the mayor and council spent on their duties.

After reviewing the salary comparison to similarly-sized towns again, Mangan said she felt the Kalama mayor should get a raise this year. Mayors in about two-thirds of the more than 30 towns listed received more than the Kalama mayor. Aimee Freeman agreed.

Phillips said he went into the first salary commission meeting in favor of raises, but was concerned about budget cuts to other departments.

"I'm in favor of increasing, but we have to be cognizant of financial impact," he said.

It's too early in the year to know what the city's financial situation will be going into 2024, but the general fund should receive a boost in sales tax revenue this year from construction of the Port of Kalama's Mountain Timber Market and homes in the Cedar Springs subdivision, said Adam Smee, city administrator. Staff will have a better idea of how the city is doing financially by mid-year, he said.

The salary commission will likely meet in the summer to review 2024 salaries ahead of the budget process.