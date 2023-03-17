KALAMA — To streamline volunteer efforts to improve the Community Building, the City Council Thursday agreed to reactivate the parks and recreation advisory committee.

The five-member volunteer group would also consider improvements to Kalama's parks, including stalled plans to build the redesigned Maruhn Memorial Park.

The Community Building at 216 Elm St. is more than 85 years old and is in need of costly repairs and upgrades, including air conditioning.

For years the city has subsidized the building with general fund money as rental fees have fallen short of paying for upkeep, said Coni McMaster, clerk/treasurer.

Last spring, the council formed a citizen committee to come up with a direction for the building, what work is needed, what the cost would be and other ideas.

The approximately 15 people who showed up to the first meeting were all appointed to the committee and broke into subcommittees to explore different options, McMaster said. However, the groups didn't communicate well and attempts to bring the committee chairs together didn't work out, she said.

To improve communication and coordination, Mayor Mike Reuter recommended restarting the city's parks and recreation advisory committee, which disbanded in 2015.

How to apply for the parks and rec committee Residents of the Kalama water service area, inside and outside city limits, can now apply for the five vacant parks and recreation advisory committee positions. The committee will hold monthly, evening meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The city is accepting applications until 5 p.m. April 17. For more information and to apply online, visit https://bit.ly/3Jnh6DP.

The five-member committee was originally created in the late 1990s and Reuter previously served as committee chair.

"This will provide a stable work group to address the various issues of funding, capital needs and allow for community input," Reuter said Friday.

Sheila Thomas, a Community Building subcommittee member, said Thursday having a one board with some level of authority to act as decision maker is the "most sensible idea." But she said the Community Building should remain at the top of the committee's list.

"The community at large feels the Community Building is the priority," Thomas told the council. "The parks are great, and yes, some of them probably do need to be upgraded, but the Community Building is what draws us together for a number of different events."

The committee wouldn't make any final decisions, but would recommend plans to the council.

Other citizens said the building needs professional cleaning and repairs, but spoke in favor of keeping it around.

Amalak member Marjorie Geiger said the service group uses the building for catering, which supports its scholarship and other programs.

"Whatever it takes, however we make it work, it's a huge asset for us," she said.

Maruhn, Toteff parks

Along with exploring options for the Community Building, the parks and recreation committee could also update the 2002 parks plan and consider improvements to the parks.

That includes Maruhn Memorial Park, where upgrades have been delayed by high costs.

In 2020, the city received a design for the small park on Meeker Drive that includes adding a parking space and other landscaping. As designed, the park would cost an estimated $75,000, said Kelly Rasmussen, public works director.

After talking to some citizens and Councilmember Scott Moon, Rasmussen also looked into replacing the gazebo at Toteff Park, he said. A new pavilion could be dedicated to Dick Maruhn, like the stone at the memorial park, but it would cost about $85,000, Rasmussen said.

What should Kalama's parks and recreation advisory committee focus on? You voted: The Community Building Maruhn Memorial Park Toteff Park Vote View Results Back

The city has about $36,000 set aside for the Maruhn Park project and doesn't have a revenue stream for parks.

"We don't have enough money to do either," Rasmussen said. "Until we either fundraise or find another revenue generator of income for either or project, it's at a standstill."

Councilmember Steve Kallio stressed the need to keep the Maruhn Park project on the books as part of "peacemaking" following public opposition to the 2018 council decision to build the new police station at the former park site on North East Frontage Road.

"I'd like to believe that someday it could happen maybe on a smaller scale," Kallio said. "I’d hate to just lock this up and throw it all away. I think there’d be a riot."

Councilmembers Jon Stanfill, Wendy Conradi and Moon agreed a larger chunk of money would be better spent at Toteff Park, located downtown.

Moon suggested adjusting the Maruhn Park plan to improve the landscaping and install benches, rather than moving forward with the more expensive plan to add a parking space.

Rasmussen said Friday he plans to beautify Maruhn Park and improve irrigation for a lower price this summer.

In other business, the council:

• Approved an 11% garbage rate increase to take effect May 1.

• Reviewed Chapter Six of the city's new policy manual.